UNICEF trains 3,000 vulnerable youth, women in Adamawa

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was developed by UNICEF, funded by the German Government and implemented by the Mass Education Board.

Speaking at the opening of training on Wednesday in Hong, the board’s Executive Secretary, Aminu Umar, said the beneficiaries would be trained in sewing, welding fabrication, interlocking and tiling, poultry farming, fashion design, shoe and bag making.

He lauded Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for providing an enabling environment to non-governmental organisations that brought meaningful programmes to the state.

The UNICEF Education Consultant, Joel Jutum, charged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the training and acquire new technical knowledge.

He said that the initiative was meant to teach the youths various skills that would make them self-reliant.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Garba Umar, urged the trainees to ensure that they fight poverty through the gains of the training.