ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNICEF pledges $270m for poverty alleviation in Nigeria - Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

UNICEF also assured the minister of their commitment to provide technical support towards building capacity of the ministry’s staff to achieve its mandate.

UNICEF (Credit: UNICEF)
UNICEF (Credit: UNICEF)

Recommended articles

UNICEF Country Representative, Cristian Munduate, made this known when she met with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, in Abuja.

According to a statement issued to newsmen by the Deputy Director, Information of the Ministry, Mrs Rhoda Iliya on Tuesday in Abuja said, “UNICEF also assured the minister of their commitment to provide technical support towards building capacity of the ministry’s staff to achieve its mandate,”

”We will also support the development of a Humanitarian Response Protocol for Nigeria to guide all Humanitarian Actors as this will facilitate effective coordination.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We will support the establishment of a National Humanitarian Situation Room or Humanitarian Emergency Operation Centre (H-EOC) to monitor, mitigate and prevent Humanitarian Emergencies and build resilience in the system” the statement added.

The statement said the minister in her response informed the UNICEF delegation of the federal government’s determination to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty. It quoted the minister as saying that ”The Federal Government of President Bola Tinubu, is committed to lifting 133 Million poor Nigerians out of poverty in a phased approach.

”Especially, the 71 Million extremely poor Nigerians who leave under one dollar ninety-five cents a day.

The statement said Edu also charged the UNICEF to as a matter of urgency draw up their plan of action towards supporting the federal government efforts on poverty alleviation.

”Time is of essence and we need to run at the speed of light to roll out social programs that will bring relieve to the burdens of the poor.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Nigerians are eagerly waiting for full implementation of the renewed hope agenda and the time for intense action is now” the statement indicated,” she said.

The statement said the minister assured UNICEF and other development partners of government’s determination to continue the engagement to achieve the target of lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

“The minister maintained that, transparency and accountability will remain a top priority under her Stewardship in the ministry,” the statement added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Govt reaffirms commitment with Bill Gates on healthcare

Kano Govt reaffirms commitment with Bill Gates on healthcare

National Park Service mourns 2 staff, arrest 51 illegal miners in Ibadan

National Park Service mourns 2 staff, arrest 51 illegal miners in Ibadan

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Over ₦5 billion demanded as ransom for 3,620 Nigerians kidnapped in 1 year

Over ₦5 billion demanded as ransom for 3,620 Nigerians kidnapped in 1 year

6,138 Driver’s Licence remain uncollected in Oyo - FRSC

6,138 Driver’s Licence remain uncollected in Oyo - FRSC

UK Govt pledges support for Edo, Okomu Oil in forest preservation

UK Govt pledges support for Edo, Okomu Oil in forest preservation

Anambra Govt set to establish clinic in Onitsha market

Anambra Govt set to establish clinic in Onitsha market

We want to build a State that works - Abia SSG

We want to build a State that works - Abia SSG

UNICAL replaces suspended Dean, appoints Ugbe acting Dean, Faculty of Law

UNICAL replaces suspended Dean, appoints Ugbe acting Dean, Faculty of Law

Pulse Sports

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers