UNICEF pledges $270m for poverty alleviation in Nigeria - Official

UNICEF Country Representative, Cristian Munduate, made this known when she met with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, in Abuja.

According to a statement issued to newsmen by the Deputy Director, Information of the Ministry, Mrs Rhoda Iliya on Tuesday in Abuja said, “UNICEF also assured the minister of their commitment to provide technical support towards building capacity of the ministry’s staff to achieve its mandate,”

”We will also support the development of a Humanitarian Response Protocol for Nigeria to guide all Humanitarian Actors as this will facilitate effective coordination.

”We will support the establishment of a National Humanitarian Situation Room or Humanitarian Emergency Operation Centre (H-EOC) to monitor, mitigate and prevent Humanitarian Emergencies and build resilience in the system” the statement added.

The statement said the minister in her response informed the UNICEF delegation of the federal government’s determination to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty. It quoted the minister as saying that ”The Federal Government of President Bola Tinubu, is committed to lifting 133 Million poor Nigerians out of poverty in a phased approach.

”Especially, the 71 Million extremely poor Nigerians who leave under one dollar ninety-five cents a day.

The statement said Edu also charged the UNICEF to as a matter of urgency draw up their plan of action towards supporting the federal government efforts on poverty alleviation.

”Time is of essence and we need to run at the speed of light to roll out social programs that will bring relieve to the burdens of the poor.

”Nigerians are eagerly waiting for full implementation of the renewed hope agenda and the time for intense action is now” the statement indicated,” she said.

The statement said the minister assured UNICEF and other development partners of government’s determination to continue the engagement to achieve the target of lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.