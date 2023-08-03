ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNICEF intensifies efforts to halt spread of Diphtheria in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The organisation, however, urged all parents and guardians to ensure that their children received routine immunisations to protect them from preventable diseases like diphtheria.

UNICEF intensifies efforts to halt spread of Diphtheria in Nigeria.
UNICEF intensifies efforts to halt spread of Diphtheria in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

The Communications Officer, UNICEF Nigeria, Safiya Akau, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to her, in response to the outbreak, UNICEF is closely collaborating with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the affected states and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The collaboration includes providing technical support to plan and operationalise the response.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, that UNICEF’s commitment extends to several key interventions, which include planning, implementing, and funding risk communication and community engagement activities.

Others are transporting vaccines and related equipment to the affected states and strengthening routine immunisation.

The organisation said it was also helping to train health workers and volunteers for service delivery, risk communication, and community engagement and supervising outbreak response activities.

According to the statement, UNICEF is also supporting in procuring and supplying face masks, hand sanitisers, and antibiotics to treat diphtheria, while supplying laboratory consumables and biosafety cabinets for testing of suspected cases at the NCDC.

It noted that as at July, 3,850 suspected cases were reported with 1,387 confirmed as diphtheria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The disease has tragically claimed 122 lives, with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 8.7 per cent.

“The outbreak has spread mainly to Kano, Yobe, Katsina, Lagos, FCT, Sokoto, and Zamfara states, which accounts for 98.0 per cent of suspected cases.

“Most confirmed cases, approximately 71.5 per cent, have occurred among children aged two to 14 years.”

The statement quoted the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Ms Cristian Munduate, as saying that it was heartbreaking to note that only 22 per cent of the confirmed cases received their routine childhood immunisation vaccinations.

“Most of these affected children, especially those who unfortunately passed away, had not received a single dose of the vaccine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The need to reach the hard-to-reach areas has never been more critical.”

Munduate emphasised the pressing need to reach children who had missed out on their vaccines due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Many children did not receive their vaccines during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We now urgently need to catch up. These ‘zero-dose’ children, those who haven’t received a single dose of vaccine, are a primary concern.

The organisation, however, urged all parents and guardians to ensure that their children received routine immunisations to protect them from preventable diseases like diphtheria.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that it would continue to intensify efforts to address the ongoing outbreak and work alongside the government to achieve a healthier, safer future for every Nigerian child.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPCL partners NIPCO to develop 56 CNG stations for Nigerians

NNPCL partners NIPCO to develop 56 CNG stations for Nigerians

Military action not solution to Niger coup, Atiku warns ECOWAS

Military action not solution to Niger coup, Atiku warns ECOWAS

What Nigerians are saying about Honeywell Flour Mills, Ecobank 8-year legal war

What Nigerians are saying about Honeywell Flour Mills, Ecobank 8-year legal war

Niger Coup: Emir urges Immigration to intensify surveillance along borders

Niger Coup: Emir urges Immigration to intensify surveillance along borders

Edo resumes payment of gratuities to pensioners 17 years after

Edo resumes payment of gratuities to pensioners 17 years after

UNICEF intensifies efforts to halt spread of Diphtheria in Nigeria

UNICEF intensifies efforts to halt spread of Diphtheria in Nigeria

NITDA empowers over 3 million Nigerians on digital literacy

NITDA empowers over 3 million Nigerians on digital literacy

Tinubu calls for peace, unity ahead Kogi governorship election

Tinubu calls for peace, unity ahead Kogi governorship election

Pensioners to get ₦10,000 monthly as Ondo govt rolls out subsidy palliatives

Pensioners to get ₦10,000 monthly as Ondo govt rolls out subsidy palliatives

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions