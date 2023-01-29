ADVERTISEMENT
UNICAL VC orders immediate investigation of student’s death

News Agency Of Nigeria

Prof. Florence Obi, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, has directed the Medical Board of the institution to urgently conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of a student.

The order for investigation is contained in a release signed on Sunday in Calabar by Mr. Gabriel Egbe, Registrar of the University of Calabar.

Egbe said that the Vice Chancellor, as well as the entire institution, valued the lives of her students and is devastated by the painful loss reported at the Medical Centre of the institution.

“The Medical Board is to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deceased’s admission at the University Medical Centre.

“The Medical Board is also to determine if the death could have been prevented, and examine the roles played by the individual staff of the Medical Centre in managing the patient.

“The Board is also expected to establish the veracity or otherwise of allegations of carelessness or negligence of duty among the staff of the hospital in handling the patient and advise management on how to avoid a reoccurrence of similar situations in the future.

“The report of the board is expected to reach the Vice-Chancellor on or before Feb. 2.

