RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari departs for New York to attend UNGA 77

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja on Sunday to attend the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA77) in New York, United States.

Muhammad Buhari departs for New York to attend the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations (Presidency)
Muhammad Buhari departs for New York to attend the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations (Presidency)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and some top government functionaries were at the airport to wish farewell to the president.

Recommended articles

A statement earlier issued by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Saturday, said the Nigerian leader would address the UNGA on Sept. 21.

“Aside his National Statement, the president will also participate in high level meetings and side events including the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum (NIEPF),’’ Adesina said.

The forum is convened by Nigeria in partnership with the Business Council for International Understanding.

Adesina added that the president would also participate in the EFCC-NEPAD programme on combating illicit financial flows.

“President Buhari will also hold strategic bilateral meetings with world leaders, renowned investors and heads of multinational organisations while in New York,’’ he said.

The theme for the 77th session which opened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 is: “A watershed moment: Transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.”

Key topics of discussion at the UNGA this year include the war in Ukraine, the global energy crisis, climate action, and ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UNGA will also hold a special summit of transforming education.

On the entourage of the president are his wife, Aisha, some governors, ministers and top government officials.

The president is expected back in the country on Monday, Sept. 26.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Catholic Church resumes hand shake during Mass, after COVID-19 pandemic

Catholic Church resumes hand shake during Mass, after COVID-19 pandemic

Buhari departs for New York to attend UNGA 77

Buhari departs for New York to attend UNGA 77

Viral video of officers driving ‘one way’ is not recent- LASTMA

Viral video of officers driving ‘one way’ is not recent- LASTMA

NLC reiterates position on removal of petrol subsidies

NLC reiterates position on removal of petrol subsidies

Kano lawmaker donates 278 bags of rice to flood victims

Kano lawmaker donates 278 bags of rice to flood victims

Anglican Church holds special service for late Queen Elizabeth in Abuja

Anglican Church holds special service for late Queen Elizabeth in Abuja

Niger APC gubernatorial candidate vows to enthrone a proactive govt

Niger APC gubernatorial candidate vows to enthrone a proactive govt

Strike: Group urges ASUU to be responsible in its negotiations

Strike: Group urges ASUU to be responsible in its negotiations

Reps resume plenary on Tuesday at temporary chamber

Reps resume plenary on Tuesday at temporary chamber

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Eiye boys

Oba’s son hire gunmen to attack him inside palace in Ogun

Fraud suspect, Chidozie Collins Obasi. [Twitter:@FBIPhiladelphia]

How wanted Nigerian carried out over $31m fraud scheme in U.S. - FBI

Tukur Mamu (TheNation)

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike