ADVERTISEMENT
UN chief congratulates Tinubu, seeks stronger ties with Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dujarric looks forward to deepening the ties between Nigeria and the United Nations.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Oraclenews]
The Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said this while fielding question from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent at UN headquarters in New York.

Nigeria is an important partner of the United Nations, has an important role to play in the promotion of sustainable development, in the promotion of peace and security in the region and beyond.

“And we look forward to deepening the ties between Nigeria and the United Nations,’’ Dujarric said.

In a related development, the Secretary-General also congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election as President of the Republic of Türkiye.

He looks forward to further strengthening the cooperation between Türkiye and the United Nations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

