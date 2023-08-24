Minister of Works slams contractors over substandard road projects

Umahi expressed his dissatisfaction during a meeting with contractors in Abuja on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

The minister criticised the contractors over the quality of Abuja-Lokoja road and the Lokoja-Benin road.

Umahi said, “I have inspected about eight projects on the Abuja-Lokoja roads and was disappointed with what I saw. How can you collect money to do something and you didn’t do it right? Do you people fear God at all? We must do work for the people instead of ours.

“This last time there was a flood overflow here, they stayed over one week. You know, from my assessment, suppose there is a medical emergency, food supply, petroleum supply, and I think it was causing a food shortage in Abuja.

“So, we should have been able to design this and then use a ramp to raise it in the first place. Believing that tomorrow we will do it. And so, the contractor will not work on this section of the road apart from the bridge that way.