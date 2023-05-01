The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Umahi approves ₦10k exit package for Ebonyi workers as he leaves office

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umahi believes his administration has made government-worker friendliness possible.

Dave Umahi will complete his second term as Ebonyi State governor on May 29 [Oriental Times]
Dave Umahi will complete his second term as Ebonyi State governor on May 29 [Oriental Times]

Recommended articles

Umahi made the disclosure on Monday in Abakaliki at the 2023 Workers Day celebration with the theme "Workers' Rights and Socio-economic Justice".

Represented by his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, the governor said, "The exit package is also for local government workers, and that shall be added to their May salaries.

"My administration has made government-worker friendliness possible. Our relationship with civil servants has been cordial.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In my eight years in office, we can say that we have created over 65,000 direct and indirect jobs for the people.

"We have created four more federal institutions – David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, David Umahi Federal Teaching Hospital, Muhammadu Buhari International Airport and Isu College of Education."

The governor said that the creation meant more income tax from both federal employees and state employees to the state government, improved welfare of the people, more funds to the economy and increased commercial activities in Ebonyi.

Umahi said that he understood the significance of the 2023 Workers Day celebration all over the world.

"It reminds us of the ugly past where workers were dehumanised and their rights and freedom denied them," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Oguguo Egwu, the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said there was the need for the government to engage more teachers, medical doctors and nurses.

Egwu said that engaging more teachers in the state public and secondary schools would go a long way in enhancing the quality of education.

"I commend the governor on efforts to renovate the state health facilities.

"We, therefore, urge the governor to engage more doctors and nurses to achieve more in healthcare delivery. We also need an enhancement of the workers' welfare package.

"Your excellency, we ask you to look deep into your good heart and, in liaison with your successor, design a take-home package that will be unique to Ebonyi workers," the NLC chairman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenifer Nwafor, Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Matters, also congratulated the workers and pledged continued cordial relationship with the workers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square

UNICAL to reward cleaners, guards, others at 35th convocation

UNICAL to reward cleaners, guards, others at 35th convocation

Soludo is unhappy with ₦30k minimum wage for Nigerian workers

Soludo is unhappy with ₦30k minimum wage for Nigerian workers

Umahi approves ₦10k exit package for Ebonyi workers as he leaves office

Umahi approves ₦10k exit package for Ebonyi workers as he leaves office

Witches, wizards call on Dino Melaye to consult ahead of Kogi election

Witches, wizards call on Dino Melaye to consult ahead of Kogi election

Kidnapped former NBA president Okey Wali freed after 2 Weeks in captivity

Kidnapped former NBA president Okey Wali freed after 2 Weeks in captivity

Jamaica is considering visa on arrival for Nigerians

Jamaica is considering visa on arrival for Nigerians

Doguwa declares Speakership bid while facing murder charges

Doguwa declares Speakership bid while facing murder charges

May Day: Jubilation as Peter Obi shows up at Eagle Square Abuja

May Day: Jubilation as Peter Obi shows up at Eagle Square Abuja

Pulse Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja