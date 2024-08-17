ADVERTISEMENT
Ukrainian Air Force destroys key bridge in Russia’s Kursk area

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kursk governor, Alexey Smirnov, reported the destruction of the bridge on Friday.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys key bridge in Russia's Kursk area
Ukrainian Air Force destroys key bridge in Russia’s Kursk area [lbc]

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk published a video on a Telegram channel showing the bombing of a bridge, in what experts say is likely to be genuine.

The video showed the structure over the Seim River in the Glushkovo district in ruins, destroying a crucial supply route for Russian troops.

Russia earlier reported that the bridge had been destroyed.

It had been shelled by Ukrainian forces for days during the incursion, which was launched on Aug. 6.

Oleshchuk confirmed that the Air Force is actively participating in the combat operations of the Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.

“Ukrainian pilots carry out precision strikes against enemy strongholds, against gatherings of equipment and the enemy’s logistics centres and supply routes,” said the commander.

“Thanks to the pilots and everyone who supports the Air Force’s fight,” Oleshchuk added.

Ukraine’s unprecedented ground offensive in the Kursk area comes amid Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion, which was launched in February 2022.

Kyiv is seeking to force Moscow into negotiations to end the war.

The Kursk governor, Alexey Smirnov, reported the destruction of the bridge on Friday.

Russian military bloggers said on Telegram the bridge was first shelled with U.S.-made rockets and then destroyed by a strike with a glide bomb.

They also said two volunteers in a car had been killed while trying to bring people to safety during shelling earlier.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed Ukraine for using Western weapons to destroy civilian infrastructure in the Kursk region.

She vowed that those responsible for “this inhumane conduct” would be punished.

News Agency Of Nigeria

