For workers to get pay raise, UK will hike visa fees for Nigerians, others

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at a Downing Street media briefing on Thursday, July 13, 2023 his government's budget is inadequate to meet the recommendations for the increase.

He also noted he's not keen on increasing taxes, and it would be irresponsible to think about additional borrowings as it could worsen inflation rates.

The 43-year-old said the best approach to meet the wage demands depends on two key revenue strategies, and both will greatly impact migrants.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're going to increase the charges we have for migrants coming to this country when they apply for visas, and indeed something called the immigration health surcharge which is the levy they pay to access the NHS. All those fees are going to go up," he said.

Business Insider USA