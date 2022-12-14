ADVERTISEMENT
UK invites Nigerian teachers to apply for jobs

Nurudeen Shotayo

The UK government said applicants don't necessarily require initial teaching qualifications.

UK invites Nigerian teachers to apply for jobs. [aa.com.tr]
Other foreign countries listed as eligible for the offer include; Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Jamaica, Singapore, South Africa, Ukraine, and Zimbabwe.

This was contained in a publication released on the UK government’s website early this month.

The notice, issued by the UK Department for Education, announced the application for interested non-UK nationals.

A quick check revealed that applicants are not necessarily required to have initial teaching qualifications as the country offers a training programme for the potential migrants.

The notice read:From February 1, 2023, teachers who qualified in the following nine countries (listed above) will also be able to apply to the QTR through the TRA.

“This change is part of the launch of a new service.

“Teachers from all eligible countries will have to show they meet a consistent set of criteria for the award of the QTS. Over time, this route will be opened to qualified teachers from every country outside the UK.

“To apply for assessment – only QTS, you do not need a formal teacher training qualification.

“However, you must have: a minimum of two years teaching experience, a first (bachelor’s) degree from a UK or non-UK university, an English language qualification which is the same standard as a grade four General Certificate of Secondary Education, a maths qualification which is the same standard as a grade four GCSE to teach children aged three to 11 in primary school, a physics, chemistry or biology (science) qualification which is the same standard as a grade four GCSE.

Nurudeen Shotayo
