RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ekweremadu, wife detained in UK over ‘child organ harvesting plot’

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Ekweremadu and his wife are accused of facilitating the travel of a child with a view to harvesting the child's organ.

UK police detain Ekweremadu, wife over ‘child organ harvesting plot’. (Metro)
UK police detain Ekweremadu, wife over ‘child organ harvesting plot’. (Metro)
Recommended articles

According to the Metropolitan Police, the 60-yr-old Nigerian and his wife have been remanded in custody and would appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

An investigation was said to have been launched after detectives discovered potential offences under modern slavery legislation last month.

A statement by MET police reads: “A woman and a man were charged today with conspiring to arrange the travel of a child into the UK in order to harvest organs.

“The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime team.

“[A] Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“[B] Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.

“The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

“A child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support.

“As criminal proceedings are now underway we will not be providing further details.”

Details later...

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Falana faults APC for submitting Lawan, Akpabio’s names to INEC

Falana faults APC for submitting Lawan, Akpabio’s names to INEC

Owo massacre: Amotekun arrests suspects in connection with church attack

Owo massacre: Amotekun arrests suspects in connection with church attack

Ekweremadu, wife detained in UK over ‘child organ harvesting plot’

Ekweremadu, wife detained in UK over ‘child organ harvesting plot’

Akwa Ibom gets new Commissioner of Police

Akwa Ibom gets new Commissioner of Police

2023: Ogba, factional PDP guber candidate in Ebonyi, confident on flying party’s flag

2023: Ogba, factional PDP guber candidate in Ebonyi, confident on flying party’s flag

Osun 2022: Governance not a dancing competition — Oyetola tells Adeleke

Osun 2022: Governance not a dancing competition — Oyetola tells Adeleke

Why Nigerians need to stop panic-buying petrol - IPMAN

Why Nigerians need to stop panic-buying petrol - IPMAN

Peter Obi explains why he visited Wike

Peter Obi explains why he visited Wike

Bala Mohammed meets Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt [Photos]

Bala Mohammed meets Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt [Photos]

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil