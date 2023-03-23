ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Ekweremadus alongside their doctor were found guilty of conspiring to bring a street trader to the UK to exploit his kidney.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]
Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

Recommended articles

After a six-week trial at the Old Bailey, the couple and a medical doctor, Dr Obinna Obeta, were found guilty of facilitating the travel of a 21-year-old Lagos street trader to Britain with the aim of exploiting his body organ.

The jury found on Thursday, March 23, 2023, that the trio criminally conspired to bring the young man to London to exploit him for his kidney.

The prosecutor, Hugh Davies KC, in his submission to the court said the Ekweremadus and Obeta had treated the victim and other potential donors as "disposable assets – spare parts for reward,” adding that they entered an “emotionally cold commercial transaction,” with the young man.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple, their daughter, Sonia, and Obeta had been standing trial at the Old Bailey for organ harvesting and their conviction on Thursday was the first verdict under United Kingdom's Modern Slavery Act.

The judge, Justice Jeremy Johnson, will hand down a sentence to the convicts at a later date, The Guardian UK reports.

Recall Ike and Beatrice were arrested last year in the United Kingdom over the alleged trafficking of a young man into the country with the purpose of harvesting his kidney.

The victim was falsely presented to doctors at the Royal Free Hospital in London as Sonia's cousin in a failed bid to carry out an £80,000 private procedure.

Reports say the young man was offered an illegal reward to become a donor for Sonia who was forced to drop out of a master’s degree in film at Newcastle University following a kidney disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking further, Davies told the jury that Ekweremadu showed showed “entitlement, dishonesty and hypocrisy.

The prosecutor also said the former Deputy Senate President “agreed to reward someone for a kidney for his daughter – somebody in circumstances of poverty and from whom he distanced himself and made no inquiries, and with whom, for his own political protection, he wanted no direct contact.

“What he agreed to do was not simply expedient in the clinical interests of his daughter, Sonia, it was exploitation, it was criminal. It is no defence to say he acted out of love for his daughter. Her clinical needs cannot come at the expense of the exploitation of somebody in poverty,” Davies added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My administration will bring joy to people’s hearts - Enugu Governor-elect pledges

My administration will bring joy to people’s hearts - Enugu Governor-elect pledges

Court schedules hearing in lawsuit involving former Pope Benedict XVI

Court schedules hearing in lawsuit involving former Pope Benedict XVI

APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension

APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension

Go to court, stop playing the victim — Lagos APC tells LP candidate Rhodes-Vivour

Go to court, stop playing the victim — Lagos APC tells LP candidate Rhodes-Vivour

Akwa Ibom Chief Judge pardons 12 inmates, donates drugs, toiletries

Akwa Ibom Chief Judge pardons 12 inmates, donates drugs, toiletries

PDP protests governorship results in Kaduna

PDP protests governorship results in Kaduna

Orji Kalu looks beyond party politics, backs Alex Otti of Labour Party

Orji Kalu looks beyond party politics, backs Alex Otti of Labour Party

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

FG fixes new date for 2023 national census

FG fixes new date for 2023 national census

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state. (Tribune)

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to ‘snap out of’ Lekki shooting incident

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ethnicity, religion will not divide us - Sanwo-olu assures Lagosians

MC Oluomo

MC Oluomo warns non-APC voters in Lagos to stay home on election day

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota. [Twitter:@mainlandfm]

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota