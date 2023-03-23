ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UK compiles names of election violence perpetrators, vows to punish them

Bayo Wahab

The UK said members of its observation mission personally observed violence and voter suppression.

INEC adhoc officials at a polling station where election violence happened in the last general elections. (ARISE TV)
INEC adhoc officials at a polling station where election violence happened in the last general elections. (ARISE TV)

Recommended articles

According to the British High Commission, the UK Minister of State for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell MP, the UK would impose sanctions “including preventing people from obtaining UK visas or imposing sanctions under our human rights sanctions regime.”

The commission made this known in a statement on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Andrew Mitchell MP, the UK Minister of State for Development and Africa. (Gov.UK)
Andrew Mitchell MP, the UK Minister of State for Development and Africa. (Gov.UK) Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The commission said, “We can confirm that we are collating relevant information, with a view to taking action against some individuals.”

The UK said members of its observation mission personally observed violence and voter suppression in Lagos, Enugu, Rivers and other states.

“We witnessed and received credible reports from other observer missions and civil society organisations of vote buying and voter intimidation, the destruction and hijacking of election materials and the general disruption of the process in numerous states including Lagos, Enugu and Rivers.

“In addition, we observed incidents of harassment of journalists. Freedom of speech and a free press are crucial for a healthy democracy, and journalists must be able to go about their work without being threatened.” the UK government said.

The country maintained that the 2023 elections were important not only to Nigeria and Nigerians but also to Africa and the world as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UK, however, praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving its performance during the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections on March 18.

This is coming 24 hours after the government of the United States condemned the suppression and intimidation of voters as well as the violence witnessed in many parts of the country during the March 18 governorship and the house of assembly elections.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Trade, solution to manage water economics – Okonjo-Iweala

Trade, solution to manage water economics – Okonjo-Iweala

Enugu Governor-elect, Mbah, Deputy visit Gov. Ugwuanyi, supporters

Enugu Governor-elect, Mbah, Deputy visit Gov. Ugwuanyi, supporters

Keyamo shuts down rumours of Tinubu's failing health

Keyamo shuts down rumours of Tinubu's failing health

Tanzania confirms outbreak of deadly Marburg virus

Tanzania confirms outbreak of deadly Marburg virus

Our government will unite, rather than divide Abia – Otti

Our government will unite, rather than divide Abia – Otti

Abia residents celebrate Otti’s victory with free drinks, fireworks

Abia residents celebrate Otti’s victory with free drinks, fireworks

Buhari lauds phenomenal sports achievement under Minister Dare

Buhari lauds phenomenal sports achievement under Minister Dare

Naira scarcity: NLC to picket CBN offices nationwide

Naira scarcity: NLC to picket CBN offices nationwide

Governor Ikpeazu surrenders, congratulates LP's Otti on poll victory

Governor Ikpeazu surrenders, congratulates LP's Otti on poll victory

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state. (Tribune)

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to ‘snap out of’ Lekki shooting incident

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ethnicity, religion will not divide us - Sanwo-olu assures Lagosians

MC Oluomo

MC Oluomo warns non-APC voters in Lagos to stay home on election day

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota. [Twitter:@mainlandfm]

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota