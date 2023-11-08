Uju Kennedy launches Pink Riders, upgrades sewing factory to fight unemployment

Kennedy made the official announcement via her Twitter account, emphasising her commitment to practical solutions for the challenges faced by women in the country.

Kennedy's tweet read: "In practical fulfilment of my earlier resolve to reduce the rate of unemployment and also to ensure sustainable empowerment of women is the Introduction of the Pink Riders Transport Scheme and upgrade of our sewing factory."

As part of this initiative, the minister received the first batch of branded tricycles and industrial sewing machines on Tuesday, November 07, 2023.

These machines, especially the Pink Riders, are set to be piloted in Abuja before being extended to other states. This approach aims to test the effectiveness of the scheme in the capital city before rolling it out nationwide.