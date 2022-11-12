RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UI graduates now accepted at NYSC Orientation Camps- official

News Agency Of Nigeria

The management of the University of Ibadan (UI) says it has taken action to resolve the challenges its graduates are facing with registration at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps.

“UI is already doing what the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) requires of it and the prospective corps members from the institution are now being accepted in camp,” Akinpelu said.

NAN recalled that some few days ago, graduates of some universities including UI and University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN) who reported to the NYSC orientation camps across the country were not registered by officials.

The prospective corps members were disallowed from registering in camp because their institutions; failed to comply with the NYSC format prescribed for their list to be sent to it, according to reports.

Some prospective corps members, who had reported to camp as early as Nov. 2, to begin the Batch C Orientation programme, recounted their harrowing experience including being denied food tickets to feed at the dining halls in camp.

A circular dated Nov. 7, 2022 and signed by the Director, Corps Mobilisation, Isa Walida Siddique, titled, ‘Prospective Corps Members With Incomplete Data For Camp Registration,’ stated that all institutions had been duly notified of the requirements acceptable by the NYSC.

‘‘However, it is unfortunate that a few Corps Producing Institutions (CPIs) are yet to comply with the resolution, thereby making the registration of Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) very problematic.

“It goes without saying that lack of harmonisation of data both on the portal and on hardcopies can alter the mobilisation status of PCMs, hence the zero tolerance of the Management towards the few CPIs that still indulge in it.

"In view of the foregoing, you are kindly requested to advise all PCMs awaiting registration to go back to their institutions to rectify their respective challenges,’’ the circular partly read.

