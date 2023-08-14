Uba Sani denies rejecting El-Rufai's ministerial nomination

The controversy arose when El-Rufai's nomination was temporarily set aside during the screening process due to an incomplete security clearance. Shortly after, Nasir El-Rufai publicly declined the ministerial offer but put forth an alternative nominee for the position.

However, addressing these swirling speculations, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, the official spokesperson for Governor Uba Sani, has clarified that the reports surrounding the rejection were both inaccurate and maliciously crafted with the intent to stoke unnecessary tensions between the current and former Kaduna State leaders.

Governor Uba Sani has accentuated that the only verified aspect of this narrative was his meeting with the President, However, the topic of nominating a replacement candidate was never broached or discussed.

On this premise, Governor Sani has called upon media establishments, users of social media platforms, and online blogging sites to exercise restraint and responsibility. He appealed for the dissemination of only verified and factual information, cautioning against the propagation of baseless rumors that could not only misinform the public but also exacerbate political unrest within the nation.