Tunubu lauds people of Zamfara for ensuring his biggest win

Tinubu, represented by Sen. Kabiru Marafa, gave the commendation on Tuesday night in Abuja at an inauguration dinner .

The dinner was organised by Marafa.

Tinubu, appreciated members of his Presidential Campaign Council which was coordinated by Marafa in Zamfara.

He thanked the immediate past governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, former governor Abdulaziz Yari other members of the APC.

“My administration will surely reward all those who showed their commitment in one way or the other for our victory,” Tinubu said.

In his address, Marafa said he organised the dinner to bring the people together to thank God and the people of Zamfara for ensuring victory for the APC in the state.

“We are still hopeful and confident in the Nigerian judiciary in the case of the governorship election which we are challenging in court.

”We have identified all those APC members who hypocritically worked against us and will take appropriate measures against them as provided by the party.

“We will continue to appeal to our president to empower our youth and women so that our state and the country in general will be better,” he said.

Marafa thanked outfone governor Matawalle for giving him the required support to succeed as the state Coordinator of the Tinubu PCC.

The dinner was attended by members of the state PCC, members of the Matawalle led executive council, APC elders and the party state Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, youth and women groups from Zamfara.

NAN reports that Tinubu emerged as the winner in Zamfara in the Feb. 25 Presidential election.

Tinubu won 12 out of 14 Local Government Areas in the state, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party won two.

Tinubu polled 298,396 votes.