Oyedepo, who was rated the richest pastor in Nigeria in 2011 by Forbes magazine reportedly has four jets.

Speaking on a TVC programme on Saturday, August 28, 2021, Bakare said he could afford an aircraft, but would rather jump on commercial planes and pay less.

“By the way, when he makes noise about his private jet of a thing, do you know that I once acquired a 1707 with the logo of our church on it? Are you aware of that? But we use it for business. I don’t buy a plane to be spending money on it, that I can jump quickly on another and pay little money to where I’m going.

“We can afford it; we are not envious of them at all,” he said.

Bakare also said he once tore a book written by Oyedepo because it was full of errors.

“It is a true friend that speaks true to his friend. Mantras will die before their time.”

“When you speak truth, eventually when the truth begins to rule, there will be no element of falsehood.

“How can someone say the anointing oil is not a symbol of the Holy Spirit? It is the release of God in the bottle. If it is told to few people so, it is okay. If anointing oil is the Holy Spirit, then Jesus is a lamb walking on four legs. They are symbols, and symbols are not as important,” he said.

The 66-yr-old pastor said he and Oyedepo, whom he described as his contemporary share different doctrines and beliefs.