TUC, NLC consider strike suspension, ₦35k wage increment

Ima Elijah

These are 5 resolutions reached between TUC and FG after the long meeting.

NLC, TUC march.
NLC, TUC march.

This was announced through a statement issued by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris.

  1. Provisional wage increase: All treasury-paid federal government workers are set to receive a provisional wage increment of ₦35,000 for the next six months.
  2. CNG buses for public transportation: To alleviate the challenges posed by the removal of the PMS subsidy, the government has committed to providing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to enhance public transportation.
  3. Support for micro and small-scale enterprises: Funds will be allocated to support micro and small-scale enterprises, bolstering economic growth at the grassroots level.
  4. VAT waiver on diesel: For the next six months, a waiver on Value Added Tax (VAT) will apply to diesel purchases, providing relief to businesses and consumers alike.
  5. Direct cash transfer: Starting in October 2023, the government will initiate payments of ₦75,000 to 15 million households, disbursed at ₦25,000 per month for three months, until December 2023.
The joint statement stressed the importance of resolving disputes while workers are actively engaged in their roles rather than through strikes.

A sub-committee will be established to meticulously craft the implementation details of these interventions, particularly concerning the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Both the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and the Labour Party will thoroughly assess the government's offers and consider suspending the impending strike to enable further consultations on the implementation of these resolutions.

The high-level meeting, presided over by Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, saw the participation of relevant ministers, the labour delegation, led by TUC President Joe Ajaero and Deputy President Dr. Tommy Etim Okon, included notable figures such as TUC General Secretary Emma Ugboaja.

