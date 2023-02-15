TUC aligns with NLC to ensure elections hold.

The duo said that the union was urging governments at both Federal and State levels, and the monetary institutions to return the country to normalcy as it would not want to overheat the already charged polity.

“One week ago, TUC issued an ultimatum on the growing restlessness in the country, occasioned by the twin debilitating challenges of currency crises and severe fuel scarcity.

“Our proactive move was partly to bring the seriousness of the situation to bear on the government, mobilise our members for a possible intervention, and assure the Nigerian people that they can count on us.

“The fact is that the situation has not drastically improved; there is still needless suffering by Nigerians, including workers.

“Also parents still find it very difficult getting money even for transportation, and, there is general hunger and anger in the land,“ the duo said.

Both leaders said that the union would however, continue its consultations and mobilisation of members and allies.

According to them, this is in case its intervention on the side of the workers and masses after the general election become necessary.