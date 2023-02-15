ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

TUC aligns with NLC to ensure elections hold

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) said it would align with its sister body, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to ensure the general elections remained on course.

TUC aligns with NLC to ensure elections hold.
TUC aligns with NLC to ensure elections hold.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The duo said that the union was urging governments at both Federal and State levels, and the monetary institutions to return the country to normalcy as it would not want to overheat the already charged polity.

“One week ago, TUC issued an ultimatum on the growing restlessness in the country, occasioned by the twin debilitating challenges of currency crises and severe fuel scarcity.

“Our proactive move was partly to bring the seriousness of the situation to bear on the government, mobilise our members for a possible intervention, and assure the Nigerian people that they can count on us.

“The fact is that the situation has not drastically improved; there is still needless suffering by Nigerians, including workers.

“Also parents still find it very difficult getting money even for transportation, and, there is general hunger and anger in the land,“ the duo said.

Both leaders said that the union would however, continue its consultations and mobilisation of members and allies.

According to them, this is in case its intervention on the side of the workers and masses after the general election become necessary.

“We reiterate that the country is bigger than all those who hold political or administrative power, and insist that no one, institution or group is greater than Nigeria, and none is indispensable,“ the duo said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Google commits $2m on fight against misinformation during elections

Google commits $2m on fight against misinformation during elections

JAMB extends 2023 UTME registration

JAMB extends 2023 UTME registration

Centre inaugurates app on 2023 general election

Centre inaugurates app on 2023 general election

Turkey arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts

Turkey arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts

Leave Fani-Kayode alone - APC tells security agencies

Leave Fani-Kayode alone - APC tells security agencies

Oyo protesters urge govt to prevail on banks to collect old naira notes

Oyo protesters urge govt to prevail on banks to collect old naira notes

TUC aligns with NLC to ensure elections hold

TUC aligns with NLC to ensure elections hold

Why there’s high rate of divorce in Nigeria – Stakeholders

Why there’s high rate of divorce in Nigeria – Stakeholders

Naira scarcity: Okowa calls for calm as protesters destroy ATM gallery in Delta

Naira scarcity: Okowa calls for calm as protesters destroy ATM gallery in Delta

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline