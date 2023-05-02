The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

True federalism, fiscal arrangement will make Nigeria great again - Osuntokun

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that in the first republic, each region had its own constitution, independent judiciary and control over the affairs of the lives of its people.

True federalism, fiscal arrangement will make Nigeria great again- Osuntokun
True federalism, fiscal arrangement will make Nigeria great again- Osuntokun

Recommended articles

The University don made the call in Ibadan on Monday at the 28th Annual Distinguished Lecture organised by the House of Lords.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House of Lords had since 1998 hosted no fewer than 27 May Day lectures centered on the development and progress of Nigeria.

Osuntokun, in a lecture entitled ‘How to keep Nigeria Together’, advised the incoming administration of Sen. Bola Tinubu to convene a constitutional conference when inaugurated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the conference must allow for the free discussion of issues bordering on federalism and fiscal arrangements to guarantee resources ownership and control.

He said that the discussion should ensure that each state or group in the country contribute to the running of a loose federation.

“Let us design a system where political activities and competition will be state located, domiciled and collective.

“Cooperative governance will be at the centre while states enjoy large measure of autonomy and consequent development,” he said.

He said that in the first republic, each region had its own constitution, independent judiciary and control over the affairs of the lives of its people.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the present states in the country are too weak and many to defend the rights as well as resources at their domains.

“We must bring back this system in which people have confidence that their government will have their backs, protect their culture including their language, religion and their future group rights,” he said.

He decried the spate of disunity in some parts of the country, saying that the people can only enjoy democracy when there is peace and harmony.

Osuntokun said there cannot be absolute rights in an explosive situation where lives and society itself are threatened, adding that a realistic solution must be found for the current political quagmire.

According to him, we must find politically realistic solution to a knotty problem instead of losing our country to the forces of disunity and political frictions arising from elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These have become recurring decimal for many decades. It’s better to find realistic solutions out of this quagmire,” he said.

Prof. Ayodele Desalu, the leader of the House of Lords, said that the group was formed in the early 60s with a collection of citizens who have the interest of Nigeria at heart.

Desalu said that the non-political group which was passionate about development and growth of Nigeria, hence the annual May Day lecture.

He called on the incoming Tinubu administration to ensure steady power supply and functional refineries in the country.

Desalu said that no country can experience growth and development without stable power supply, urging the administration to encourage each state to generate power for its people.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that such would open windows of employment opportunities and boost economic growth, while also reducing insecurity in the country.

Desalu said that policies geared towards boosting economic growth and reducing unemployment ought to be religiously implemented for a better and prosperous nation.

NAN reports that the event was attended by experts and distinguished Nigerians who excelled in their various fields of human endeavours.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

NCC begins training of 600 youths in ICT

NCC begins training of 600 youths in ICT

Buhari, others hail Osinbajo at public presentation of book in VP’s honour

Buhari, others hail Osinbajo at public presentation of book in VP’s honour

It is not FG's job to create jobs - Femi Adesina

It is not FG's job to create jobs - Femi Adesina

Sanusi wishes Osinbajo was Nigeria's president

Sanusi wishes Osinbajo was Nigeria's president

True federalism, fiscal arrangement will make Nigeria great again - Osuntokun

True federalism, fiscal arrangement will make Nigeria great again - Osuntokun

3 ways the Sudan conflict could possibly end

3 ways the Sudan conflict could possibly end

I was not detained in UK, Obi speaks up on immigration controversy

I was not detained in UK, Obi speaks up on immigration controversy

FG to explore alternative funding model for oil, gas industry development – NUPRC

FG to explore alternative funding model for oil, gas industry development – NUPRC

Pulse Sports

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja