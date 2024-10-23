Troops smash armed group’s camps, kill scores, rescue 14 in South-East

This is contained in a statement by Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, Acting Deputy Director, 82 Division, Army Public Relations, on Wednesday in Enugu.

Unuakhalu said four members of the groups were “neutralised” while 14 persons held hostage by the groups were rescued.

Unuakhalu said that the operation, which was well-executed operations, also led to the clamped down on the activities of illegal oil bunkers within its joint operation area.

According to him, early hours of Tuesday, October 22, troops of Sector 5 of Operation UDO KA and other security agencies came in contact with the groups at Igbo Ukwu and Uga axis of Aguata council area of Anambra.

“During the firefight, the troops’ superior firepower forced the criminals to flee in disarray."

During the encounter, one member of the groups was neutralised, and two black-coloured Lexus Jeeps with no registration number and one pump action gun with three cartridges were recovered.

“On Monday, Oct. 21, troops deployed at FOB Lilu also came in contact with the terrorist group after detonating the Improvise Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted along the supply route.

“The troops successfully neutralised two of the terrorists, recovered one pump action shotgun, one solar CCTV camera, three large pipe-borne IED, seven IEDs and eight batteries,” he said.

Unuakhalu said that similarly, troops of the Joint Task Force on Wednesday, October 9, stormed one of the group's hideouts in the Enugwu Umuonyia community in the Aguata council area of Anambra.

He said that the group members were overwhelmed in the ensuing firefight, as the terrorists fled, leaving behind a cache of arms and logistics.

“The troops swiftly searched and destroyed the hideouts, recovering 78 rounds of 7.62mm and 39mm ammunition, 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 20 live cartridges, a pump-action gun, a locally fabricated pistol, an AK-56 magazine and six vehicles found within the camp.

“The stolen vehicles were those stolen from well-meaning Igbos of the region by the criminal elements,” he said.

The spokesman noted that in the same vein, on October 10; troops of the 82 Division carried out an ambush operation in the Lilu community in Anambra to deter the irredentist freedom of action.

He said that the troops also carried out similar operations in Ohafia LGA of Abia and Umu-Abor Lilu in Anambra where the troops successfully rescued an expatriate and three staff of DATUM Construction Company.

He said, “Also on Thursday, Oct. 10, 10 sports journalists, who were earlier kidnapped on their way to Uyo were rescued.

“During the rescue operation, troops arrested one suspected kidnapper and recovered three SUV jeeps.