Troops rescue 2 abducted corps members in Katsina

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the courageous effort of the security forces led to the rescue and safe return of the abductees on Thursday.

He said that the criminals abducted the corps members while they were in transit from Edo to Katsina State.

According to him, the joint effort of the 17 Brigade Nigerian Army and the police resulted in the successful rescue of the victims from their captors.

“The rescued corps members have been given necessary medical attention and support to ensure their physical and emotional well-being.

“They are currently in the custody of the Nigerian Police in Kankara.