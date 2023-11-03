ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops rescue 2 abducted corps members in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the joint effort of the 17 Brigade Nigerian Army and the police resulted in the successful rescue of the victims from their captors.

Troops rescue 2 abducted corps members in Katsina
Troops rescue 2 abducted corps members in Katsina

Recommended articles

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the courageous effort of the security forces led to the rescue and safe return of the abductees on Thursday.

He said that the criminals abducted the corps members while they were in transit from Edo to Katsina State.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the joint effort of the 17 Brigade Nigerian Army and the police resulted in the successful rescue of the victims from their captors.

“The rescued corps members have been given necessary medical attention and support to ensure their physical and emotional well-being.

“They are currently in the custody of the Nigerian Police in Kankara.

“The Nigerian Army continues to solicit the cooperation and support of the public in providing timely and relevant information to enhance troops’ proactive operational engagement of criminal elements,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu meets Macron's rep as France prepares to return $150m Abacha loot

Tinubu meets Macron's rep as France prepares to return $150m Abacha loot

Mbah's govt partners NDE to train 40,000 unemployed Enugu youths

Mbah's govt partners NDE to train 40,000 unemployed Enugu youths

Troops rescue 2 abducted corps members in Katsina

Troops rescue 2 abducted corps members in Katsina

Reps committee plans to probe petrol subsidy regime

Reps committee plans to probe petrol subsidy regime

FG, France sign agreement to support young entrepreneurs, boost employment

FG, France sign agreement to support young entrepreneurs, boost employment

NAFDAC urges nursing mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding

NAFDAC urges nursing mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Global Citizen, pgLang launch new 'Move Afrika' campaign to promote health, equity

Global Citizen, pgLang launch new 'Move Afrika' campaign to promote health, equity

Labour declares nationwide strike Wednesday over Ajaero's attack in Imo

Labour declares nationwide strike Wednesday over Ajaero's attack in Imo

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers