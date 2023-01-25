Troops rescue 16 citizens, kill 3 bandits in Kaduna

Aruwan also confirmed that three suspected bandits have been neutralised and three firearms, one explosive and 11 motorcycles recovered.

“According to operational feedback, the troops responded to a distress call along the Udawa-Manini axis of the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road.

“The troops arrived to foil the attack, rescuing 15 persons in the process.

“Some of the rescued persons who sustained injuries were rushed to hospital for treatment.

“Similarly, troops of Operation Forest Sanity responded to a distress call from Gonan Doctor village, Igabi LGA, and laid ambush at a likely crossing point in Maraban Huda village.

“Contact was made with the bandits, and following a firefight, one bandit was neutralised,” he said.

He said a kidnapped victim was rescued, though injured by the bandits, and was rushed to the Jaji Cantonment Hospital for treatment, one motorcycle was recovered.

Aruwan further disclosed that in response to credible intelligence of bandits’ movement around an interstate boundary area, troops of Operation Forest Sanity set up ambush positions around Mangoro general area around Chikun-Birnin Gwari LGA, on the boundary with Shiroro LGA of neighbouring Niger State.

“The troops engaged the approaching bandits and neutralised two.

“The troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, one pump action gun, one Improvised Explosive Device, one Baofeng Radio, and 10 motorcycles,” he said.

The commissioner said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with gratitude, and expressed satisfaction at the breakthroughs recorded by the security forces.