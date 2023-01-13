ADVERTISEMENT
Troops raid bandits’ enclave, rescue 30 kidnapped victims in Nasarawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops of 177 Guards Battalion, in conjunction with troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, have raided and neutralised two bandits in their enclaves in Idu, Chikara, along the boundaries of Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Abaji FCT and Koton Karfe in Kogi.

Troops raid bandits' enclave, rescue 30 kidnapped victims in Nasarawa. [Twitter:Collins Sunday]

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations for Guards Brigade, Capt. Godfrey Abakpa, in a statement on Friday said the operations were conducted in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Nassarawa State.

Abakpa said the troops subdued the bandits with superior fire power and neutralised two of them while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He added that the troops also rescued 30 civilians who had been held captive by the bandits.

According to him, a member of the CJTF sustained a minor injury in the encounter and currently receiving proper medical care at the hospital.

“Troops also recovered one Rapid Propelled Grenade Tube from the criminals and several military uniforms.

“The rescued civilians have since been profiled by the Nigeria Police Division in Toto LGA while the State Govt had facilitated their safe reunion with their communities and families respectively.

“As the operations continue, troops of the Brigade remains resolute and will continue to synergise with security agencies to rid the FCT and environs of all criminal elements.

“The Brigade remains alert at all times to keep the federal capital and its environs safe,” he said.

Troops raid bandits' enclave, rescue 30 kidnapped victims in Nasarawa

