Troops raid bandits’ enclave, rescue 30 kidnapped victims in Nasarawa

Abakpa said the troops subdued the bandits with superior fire power and neutralised two of them while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He added that the troops also rescued 30 civilians who had been held captive by the bandits.

According to him, a member of the CJTF sustained a minor injury in the encounter and currently receiving proper medical care at the hospital.

“Troops also recovered one Rapid Propelled Grenade Tube from the criminals and several military uniforms.

“The rescued civilians have since been profiled by the Nigeria Police Division in Toto LGA while the State Govt had facilitated their safe reunion with their communities and families respectively.

“As the operations continue, troops of the Brigade remains resolute and will continue to synergise with security agencies to rid the FCT and environs of all criminal elements.