ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops prevent attack on Benue community after 3-hour battle with bandits

News Agency Of Nigeria

The force commander commended the troops and urged them to put the setback of the loss of their colleagues behind them.

Troops prevent attack on Benue community after 3-hour battle with bandits
Troops prevent attack on Benue community after 3-hour battle with bandits

Recommended articles

The OPWS Force Commander, Maj.-Gen. Sunday Igbinomwanhia told newsmen in Makurdi on Saturday that the troops forced the bandits to run in disarray after a three-hour battle on Thursday.

He however said two soldiers and one personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps lost their lives in the encounter while two other soldiers sustained injuries.

The OPWS force commander said those injured were rushed to Air Force Hospital in Makurdi, and are responding to treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the troops rushed to the community when they received intelligence that bandits were heading to the area.

”Upon inquiry, the troops discovered that suspected bandits were advancing towards the town to attack it and they immediately mobilised and proceeded to Okokolo community, about 15 km from their base at Akwu.

“On arrival, the troops encountered the bandits carrying out the attack on the community and subsequently engaged the criminals in a gun duel that lasted for three hours.

“The attack was successfully repelled with the terrorists withdrawing in disarray while evacuating their dead and wounded.

“The success achieved was however at a huge cost, with three of the troops paying the supreme sacrifice to prevent the killing of the inhabitants of Okokolo and the intended sacking of the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition to the death of the two soldiers and one Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel, two other soldiers were wounded and immediately evacuated to the Air Force Hospital in Makurdi,” he added.

The force commander commended the troops and urged them to put the setback of the loss of their colleagues behind them and remain focused on the mission of ridding the state of all criminal elements.

He assured the troops that the Chief of Defence Staff was strongly behind them as they battled to restore lasting peace in Benue.

Igbinomwanhia appreciated Governor Hyacinth Alia for his support to OPWS and pledged that the troops would pursue the criminals to their hideouts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Deputy Gov., Sam Ode, and the OPWS commander, had visited the troops of Sector 6 on Friday at their base in Akwu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit was to commiserate with them over the death of their gallant colleagues and encourage them not to give breathing space to the criminals.

Ode who represented the governor, said that the state government would support the treatment of those injured.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops prevent attack on Benue community after 3-hour battle with bandits

Troops prevent attack on Benue community after 3-hour battle with bandits

How we tracked kidnappers' phone calls to arrest 3 suspects in Abuja - Police

How we tracked kidnappers' phone calls to arrest 3 suspects in Abuja - Police

1 pupil dead, 10 injured in Kaduna explosion

1 pupil dead, 10 injured in Kaduna explosion

Nigeria loses author of The Village Headmaster, Prof Anezi Okoro, at 94

Nigeria loses author of The Village Headmaster, Prof Anezi Okoro, at 94

Why we demolished buildings in Enugu Centenary City – Official

Why we demolished buildings in Enugu Centenary City – Official

Lagos govt only pays me ₦577k monthly pension - Fashola

Lagos govt only pays me ₦577k monthly pension - Fashola

To understand Ibadan explosion, we asked an expert 11 mining questions

To understand Ibadan explosion, we asked an expert 11 mining questions

Pastor blames parents for their children's involvement in money rituals

Pastor blames parents for their children's involvement in money rituals

Badagry group lauds Tinubu over Ali Nuhu , others' appointments in film industry

Badagry group lauds Tinubu over Ali Nuhu , others' appointments in film industry

Pulse Sports

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima