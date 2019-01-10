One soldier was also killed according to a statement released by the army on Thursday, January 10, 2019.

The militia fighting in support of an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), were neutralized in the onslaught carried out to secure Zare, Gudumbali and Kukawa.

"In the determined efforts to wipe out remnants of Boko Haram terrorists that now goes by the appellation of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), the gallant troops of the newly formed Nigerian Army Special Forces Command (NASFC), Operation Lafiya Dole, have given the terrorists that attacked troops location in Baga a bloody nose," reads a statement by army's representative, Brigadier General Sani Usman.

Five other soldiers reportedly sustained injuries in the assault against the militia. Superb air support from NAF pilots ensured strength from the sky.

"The Special Forces attained these great strides in close operational synergy with Air Task Force of the Nigerian Air Force who gave Intelligence and close air support by bombarding the ISWAP terrorists.

"The outstanding and dare devil exploits of the NAF’s pilots gave more courage and fire power to the troops. Similarly, the Nigerian Navy Special Forces were not left out of this gallant efforts."