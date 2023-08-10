ADVERTISEMENT
Troops kill Boko Haram fighters in ambush as notorious terrorist surrenders

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops kill Boko Haram fighters in ambush as notorious terrorist surrenders. [Twitter/@HQNigerianArmy]

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops laid in wait for the marauding terrorists, before engaging them in a fierce firefight that neutralised two while others fled in disarray.

He said the gallant troops recovered 63 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, one Improvised Explosive Device(IED) shell, five Pento injections and the sum of ₦19,460.

“Similarly, following the aggressive operations of troops against Boko Haram Terrorists enclaves, a notorious terrorist surrendered to troops of 222 Battalion at Geizuwa in Konduga Local Government Area.

“Items recovered from the suspect include one AK47 rifle, one magazine and 26 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

“The suspect is currently undergoing profiling for further necessary action.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has lauded the troops’ high level of alertness and fighting spirit.

“He urged them to sustain the momentum and ensure that remnants of terrorists and bandits in their areas of responsibility are completely cleared,” Nwachukwu said.

