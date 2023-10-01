ADVERTISEMENT
Troops kill 4 IPOB/ESN members in Anambra, recover arm

News Agency Of Nigeria

The army said that Operation UDO KA II wishes to reassure the good people of the South-East of its unwavering resolve and commitment to restore lasting peace in the region.

IPOB [Guardian]

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army.

Unuakhalu said that the troops encountered the irredentist group on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, while on a routine patrol.

According to him, Troops of Joint Task Force South East (Operation UDO KA II) encountered an ambush, staged by IPOB and its armed affiliates ESN using Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) along Orsumoghu-Ukpor Road in Anambra State.

He said: “During the firefight, the gallant troops countered the ambush with superior firepower, neutralising one member of the irredentist group.

“Two AK-47 rifles were recovered at the scene of the firefight while others escaped into the nearby bushes with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

“On further exploitation of the withdrawal route, three more bodies of IPOB/ESN members were recovered who died from gunshot wounds sustained during the firefight.”

The army spokesman said that Operation UDO KA II wishes to reassure the good people of the South-East of its unwavering resolve and commitment to restore lasting peace in the region.

He said that the troops would not relent in the fight to end the security challenges in the region.

“The Task Force, therefore, calls on law-abiding and good citizens of the South-East not to relent in providing timely, credible and reliable information which will lead to ending the menace of insecurity occasioned by activities of the irredentist group in the region.

“Operation UDO KA II will continue combating crime and criminality in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding its operations,” he added.

