Troops inflict more casualty on terrorists around Lake Chad.

Dole said the renewed vigour and resilience by the forces to flush out the remnants of the terrorists around the fringes of Lake Chad region had continued to yield positive results.

He said the troops of Sector 3 in Monguno successfully repelled an ambush by the terrorists while conducting routine patrols along Gajiram general areas in Gambari axis.

According to him, four insurgents were neutralised while many fled with multiple gunshot wounds during the encounter.

Pulse Nigeria

He added that one soldier who sustained injury in the attack was being treated at a military medical facility.

“The items recovered are: three AK47 rifles, 10 (7.62mm) special rounds, one 3HG, one magazine carrier, assorted drugs and one hair comb among other items.

“During his recent familiarisation/operational visits to sectors levels, the Force Commander of MNJTF, Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, charged the troops to maintain the tempo and adopt aggressive posture in dealing with insurgents to deny them freedom of action.