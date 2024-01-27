ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops engage in fierce battle with Taraba bandits, recover weapons

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said the troops exploited the area and recovered a cache of weapons.

Nigerian army (VanguardNGR)
Nigerian army (VanguardNGR)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Jalingo by Lt. Olabodunde Oni, Public Relations Officer of the brigade.

It stated that the attack occurred following the sound of gunshots near a disputed land along Tsukundi Road.

“Upon receiving the information, the troops of 93 Battalion, under 6 Brigade, swiftly mobilised to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They discovered two individuals dead, presumably shot by unknown persons. Additionally, one person sustained a gunshot wound and was immediately given medical attention by the soldiers.

“In a display of bravery and professionalism, the gallant troops combed the surrounding bushes near the incident area.

“And upon encountering the armed groups, the troops effectively deployed their superior firepower, compelling the militias to abandon their positions and flee“, he said.

He said the troops exploited the area and recovered a cache of weapons.

“They include 2 AK 47 Rifles with 36 Rounds of 7.62 MM Special ammunition, 10 empty cases of 7.62 MM, 1 Double Barrel Rifle and 1 Single Barrel Rifle with 14 live cartridges,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said the encounter served as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the military to maintaining peace and security in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don’t remove discount on public transport, Accord Party tells Sanwo-Olu

Don’t remove discount on public transport, Accord Party tells Sanwo-Olu

Nigerians call for caution over 'no gree for anybody' slang

Nigerians call for caution over 'no gree for anybody' slang

We are on trail of Lagos PDP chairman abductors — Ogun Police

We are on trail of Lagos PDP chairman abductors — Ogun Police

Troops engage in fierce battle with Taraba bandits, recover weapons

Troops engage in fierce battle with Taraba bandits, recover weapons

Gunmen kidnap Abia university Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Gunmen kidnap Abia university Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Lottery Fund sets pace to actualise Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda

Lottery Fund sets pace to actualise Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

Your APC invitation comes through wrong channel - Kano gov replies Ganduje

Your APC invitation comes through wrong channel - Kano gov replies Ganduje

NCAA suspends airline over Ibadan private jet accident

NCAA suspends airline over Ibadan private jet accident

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Supreme Court judgment: Police arrest 38 protesters in Nasarawa [PG]

Police arrest 38 for protesting Supreme Court judgment on Nasarawa election

NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso [Twitter:Gwazo] [Kano Govt]

Sanusi: Kano emirate balkanisation will be revisited - Kwankwaso

Ibadan explosion [Vanguard News]

Minister visits Ibadan explosion victims at UCH, delivers Tinubu's message