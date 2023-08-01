Troops destroy IPOB/ESN camps in Anambra, Imo

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the raid was in continuation of ongoing operations to deter enforcement of the illegal sit-at- home order declared by the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN), in the South East.

He said the raid operation was carried out on Monday when troops were alerted of the violent activities of the irredentist group enforcing the illegal two weeks sit-at-home order in Onitsha, Nnewi and Iheme Obosi in Anambra State, as well as at New Market in Enugu state.

He said the troops cleared IPOB camps in Ekeututu, Orsumoghu, Lilu and Mother Valley camps of the dissidents during the operations. According to him, troops came in contact with the group’s armed fighters, who detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), also known as Ogbunigwe, and fired using locally-fabricated mortar tube.

Nwachukwu said the valiant troops overpowered the irredentist group in the firefight, compelling them to abandon their position and fled with gunshot wounds into nearby bushes.

“Further cordon and search of the hideouts by the troops, led to the arrest of five fleeing members of the group and recovery of one IPOB flag, one CCTV camera and two detonated IED bombs and a fabricated mortar tube.

“Sadly, five soldiers and two Nigeria Police operatives sustained varying degrees of injuries from the IED detonated by the criminals.

“The Nigerian Army encourages all law- abiding citizens of the South East to continue to support ongoing operations with actionable information and to disregard the unlawful two-week sit-at-home order by going about their normal daily activities and businesses.

