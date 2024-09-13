ADVERTISEMENT
Troops bust terrorists' stronghold in Kaduna, rescue kidnapped students

News Agency Of Nigeria

The troops engaged the terrorists in an intense firefight and overpowered them, forcing them to flee and abandoning their captives.

The Nigerian army in a post on its official X Handle on Friday, said the feat was achieved on Thursday in a highly coordinated operation aimed at rescuing abducted persons from violent extremist camps.

The post revealed that troops also captured a significant cache of arms and ammunition and eliminated some insurgents, while others were captured alive.

It added that the troops engaged the terrorists in an intense firefight and overpowered them, forcing them to flee and abandoning their captives.

According to the post, a thorough sweep of the area led to the rescue of 13 victims, comprising six males and seven females, as well as the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, 87 rounds of 7.63mm ammunition, 4 magazines, a locally fabricated rifle and the sum of ₦192,220.00.

“Additionally, five solar panels, five mobile phones, dry rations, and clothing items were recovered. The rescued victims have been promptly evacuated to 1 Division Medical Services and Hospital for medical attention,” it added.

Army said that its troops had in another decisive operation, intercepted two notorious terrorist logistics suppliers, Usman Waikili and Salisu Idris, at Kagarko village in Kachia Local Government Area of the state.

It added that the troops confiscated the sum of ₦1.3 million, three SIM cards, two mobile phones, three national identity cards, eight ATM cards, two Moniepoint POS machines, an MTN MiFi and other items from the suspects.

“In a separate operation in Suleja, Niger, troops stormed a terrorist hideout, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire.

“The troops’ overwhelming firepower led to the neutralisation of three terrorists, while the others, identified as Mallam Halalu, Mallam Suleiman, and Mr Musa, were captured alive.

“The suspects led the troops to a hidden armoury, where three AK-47 rifles, 121 rounds of 7.62mm (special)ammunition, and the sum of ₦4.07 million were recovered.

“These decisive operations, which culminated in the rescue of abducted persons and the dismantling of terrorist networks, reaffirm the Nigerian Army’s unwavering resolve to eliminate banditry and terrorism, marking a significant victory in the ongoing fight for peace and security across the nation.

“The Chief of Army Staff commended the troops and urged them to sustain the tempo of the offensives across all theatres,” it added.

