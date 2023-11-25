ADVERTISEMENT
Troops arrest suspected killer of couple, 11 others in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

Takwa said that eleven other suspects were arrested for murder, and illegal manufacturing of weapons, among other crimes in the state.

Lt.-Col. Ishaku Takwa, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, disclosed this at a news conference on Saturday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that on Aug. 14, suspected gunmen killed a newly married couple, one Rwang Danladi, 37 and his wife, Sandra, 28.

The couple, both teachers of BECO Comprehensive Secondary School, Kwi, were killed when gunmen stormed the school on the fateful day.

Takwa explained that the suspect was arrested on Nov. 18, in the Tafawa community of Barkin Ladi, following the resilience and commitment of the troops.

”You will recall that in August, gunmen forced themselves into BECO Comprehensive Secondary School, Kwi, and killed a couple, who are both teachers in the school.

”We commenced an investigation and arrested one Lukman Aminu, who has been on our wanted list over numerous criminal offences.

”He was arrested at Tafawa village in Barkin Ladi and has since confessed to committing the crime.

”We are on the trail of the remaining attackers and they will be brought to justice soon,” he said.

Takwa said that eleven other suspects were arrested for murder, and illegal manufacturing of weapons, among other crimes in the state.

He further said that the successes recorded by the task force followed the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the support of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) that criminals, irrespective of their status, are brought to justice.

Takwa also commended the commitment of Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, the Commander of the task force, to ensure the safety of lives and property of all residents in Plateau.

He said that the troops recovered six rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one submachine gun, one rifle, one pistol and seven unfinished fabricated rifles from the suspects.

Other items recovered include a Lister generator, fabricating materials, military kits, four mobile phones and cash.

Speaking to journalists, Aminu, the suspected killer of the couple, denied the allegation.

Troops arrest suspected killer of couple, 11 others in Plateau

