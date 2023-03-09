Transport minister orders investigation into Lagos train crash

Sambo had also ordered an immediate investigation into the unfortunate incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident involved a Nigerian Railway Corporation passenger train and a Lagos State Government staff bus that was conveying workers to their offices in the Shogunle area of Lagos state.

The minister sympathised with the victims and prayed for the repose of the souls of those that died and quick recovery for the injured ones.

“We are saddened by the news of the accident which occurred this morning, involving a train operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation and a Lagos state staff bus conveying workers to their offices in the early hours of today.

“We pray for those who have lost their lives that the Almighty God should grant them eternal rest and speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

He also commiserated with the families of the victims as well as the Government and people of Lagos state over the incident.

