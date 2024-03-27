ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Traditionalists want traditional religious knowledge to be taught in schools

Nurudeen Shotayo

The traditionalist calls for proper education to disabuse the minds of the youths about Yoruba culture, history, and antecedents.

Traditionalists want traditional religious knowledge to be taught in schools [obatalashrine]
Traditionalists want traditional religious knowledge to be taught in schools [obatalashrine]

Recommended articles

Making the call in Ibadan on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, the Secretary of the Oyo State branch of the association, Fayemi Fakayode, said the intention behind the idea was to impart the younger generation with Yoruba culture and tradition.

This is contained in a statement he signed, where he also urged the governments to include Traditional Religious Knowledge as a subject in the primary and secondary school curricula, like Islamic Religious Knowledge and Christian Religious Knowledge.

Fakorede emphasised the need for proper education to disabuse the minds of the younger generation about Yoruba history and antecedents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The secretary, the Founder of Olodumare’s Temple of Light International, noted that the miseducation of Africans about their origin and identity had created wrong perceptions about their traditional religion.

ALSO READ: CAN rejects curfew imposed by traditional worshipers in IIe-Ife

The traditionalist said, “We made this call during the installation of two Brazilians, Awoyomi Fakayode and Iyanifa Ifatayo Obemo as Mayegun and Yeye Mayegun of Ìjọ Ìmọ́lẹ̀ Olódùmarè Àgbáyé, respectively, on Sunday at Alade Town in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

“The time has come for both the Federal and State Governments to include TRK as a subject in the primary and secondary school curriculum, like they have the IRK and CRK, respectively. There is a need for proper education to impart to the younger generations the needed knowledge of our traditions and religion.

“Also, there is a need to equip the younger generations with culturally based knowledge which will make them useful for themselves and their land as well as implanting in them the spirit of patriotism that will make them unyielding to the spirit of betraying their ancestors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We call on the traditionalists to start making efforts to establish this subject in our primary and secondary schools, while the Federal and State Governments will give it the needed support by approving its inclusion in the school’s syllabus and curriculum.

Fakorede said the introduction of TRK would expose the children and grandchildren to their own culture, tradition, religion, and history, thereby shielding them from foreigners and practitioners of other religions that want to paint the religion in a bad light to make it unappealing.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Traditionalists want traditional religious knowledge to be taught in schools

Traditionalists want traditional religious knowledge to be taught in schools

NUT calls for State Govts to oversee basic education, removes LG involvement

NUT calls for State Govts to oversee basic education, removes LG involvement

JUST IN: FG declares Friday, Monday Easter public holidays

JUST IN: FG declares Friday, Monday Easter public holidays

17 soldiers killed in Okuama community laid to rest at Abuja cemetery

17 soldiers killed in Okuama community laid to rest at Abuja cemetery

Benue's Governor Alia denies calling for APC chairman Ganduje's resignation

Benue's Governor Alia denies calling for APC chairman Ganduje's resignation

APC leaders in southeast hail Uzodimma’s appointment as party’s coordinator

APC leaders in southeast hail Uzodimma’s appointment as party’s coordinator

Tinubu congratulates Faye, praises Sall for peaceful, transparent election

Tinubu congratulates Faye, praises Sall for peaceful, transparent election

Banks in Ibadan refuse ATM cash loading, limit counter withdrawals - Residents

Banks in Ibadan refuse ATM cash loading, limit counter withdrawals - Residents

Shettima vows to ensure naira stability, tackle food, nutrition, insecurity

Shettima vows to ensure naira stability, tackle food, nutrition, insecurity

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election [Punch]

Peter Obi delivers a masterclass in religious cosplay — with a spoonful of politics

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu proposes new salaries for judges amidst Nigeria's economic hardship

Youths are advised to desist from unwarranted dangerous ventures capable of threatening their lives [Punch Newspapers]

2 illegal miners die as well collapses in Cross River, 3 others injured

10th National Assembly [The Guardian Nigeria]

National Assembly has passed student loan bill