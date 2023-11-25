Traditional institution top on Tinubu’s priority list, says Shettima

Shettima stated this at the 37th Annual Akesan Day Celebration 2023, held in the Iperu community, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun.

The vice president expressed delight at how the nation’s noble traditions have served as poignant reminders of the origins and identities of its people.

Shettima, who pointed out that the nation’s diversity should be a source of strength and not of division, urged Nigerians to keep imbibing the lessons firmly fixed in the country’s cultural tapestry.

While delivering his address titled, “Learning from the Past: Unity and Tradition in the Akesan Festival,’ he said he was delighted by the significance that the Akesan festival had achieved.

” Even though I expected nothing less, I must, once again, express my gratitude to my brother, our industrious Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, and the Oba Adeleke Idowu Basibo, the Alaperu of Iperu Remo, for inviting us to witness this festival.

” This festival serves as an opportunity to reinforce President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to giving priority to our traditional leaders in navigating the intricacies of our diversity.

” The commitments articulated by our administration stand firm, and we pledge to honour these assurances, ensuring positive transformations in the lives of our people”.

The vice-president said like the previous festivities, the 37th edition of the Akesan festival was imbued with the essence of the unity Nigerians have forged as a nation.

Shettima described Ogun as a template for the complexities of the nation’s cultural practices.

” It (Akesan Festival) symbolises the heartbeat of our nation, and Ogun has long become the template for the resilience of our cultural practices as vehicles for progress.

” From intellectuals and cultural icons to industrialists, Ogun has been an enduring source of inspiration at the crossroads of culture and modernity.

” This land has not only nurtured industries but also cultivated a rich cultural heritage that unites us.

” Our nation will forever cherish the sacrifices you’ve made, serving as guardians of tradition, preserving our cultural legacy, and fostering unity among all of us.”

He applauded the state for investing a good dose of time and resources to establish Iperu Remo on the global map.

The vice-president, therefore, urged Nigerians to take a cue from the spirit of unity, cooperation and determination in the community.

” I am not here today just to celebrate with you; I am here to testify to your resilience and spirit. I am here to thank you for reminding us of the sociology and economics of cultural festivities in nation-building.

” Through your preservation of these beautiful traditions, you have reinforced the identities and pride of your communities, fostering their patriotism and commitment to pursuing our collective progress and nurturing the bonds that bind us as a people.

“As we revel in the festivities, let us not forget the lessons ingrained in our cultural tapestry. This diversity within our nation is a source of strength, not division.

” It is a testament to our adaptability as a people. So, we must thank all those who’ve made this happen, from bottom to top.

” We must acknowledge the artisans, the craftsmen, the historians, the cultural custodians and the everyday people who have devoted their lives to preserving our heritage, passing down traditions from one generation to the next.”

He urged other communities to actively take part in the beauty of the country’s traditions as well as the potential that lies within them, which the Akesan Festival signifies.

Shettima noted that by celebrating their culture, Nigerians are celebrating their identity and showcasing the richness of their values to the world.

In his welcome address, the Akarigbo/Paramount ruler of Remo Kingdom, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, commended the policies and programmes of Tinubu’s administration.

He said despite the current challenges in Nigeria, the visions and programmes of his administration would definitely wriggle the country out of the woods.

Also, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, who spoke on behalf of the Chairman of the occasion, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara, called on the people of Ogun State to continue in their peaceful coexistence and cohabitation as existing amongst the people of the state.

In his speech, Gov. Abiodun said over the years, the akesan festival had attained global prominence for its historical significance.

He also said that the festival served as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage, tradition and unbroken string of great accomplishments of the Iperu-Remos right from the homestead.

The governor acknowledged the critical contribution of the festival to the socio-economic development of the state and its continued existence.

Abiodun noted that the attendant parade of cultural values and heritage during the celebration has increased the inflow of tourists and investors into the state, which the state government is very proud of.

He said the Ogun state government through the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, would continue to promote the state’s cultural values both nationally and internationally.

This, according to him, will enable the state to harness the age-long potential of its people and the land to further drive indigenous economic enterprises, generate employment, and ultimately make the state a vibrant and sustainable tourism destination of choice.

” The cultural fiesta is the legendary Akesan Baale Oja, who remains a symbol of heroic exploits, valour, and self-sacrifice for the common good of the Iperu people.

” She was a woman with strong character and courage and was well rooted in commercial values and ethos, thus defining the attributes of the Iperus.

” We share deep cultural and traditional affinities with Ile- ife, Oyo and Ijebu-Ode, coupled with our bond with the people of Lagos, Lagosians hate to be reminded that the Eyo Festival, historically originated from here in Iperu and was later exported to Lagos.

” I want to say that the strategic economic status of Iperu and its pivotal role presently in the industrial revolution in Ogun is not by accident.

” It is an economic and geographical intersection between the Egbas and Ijebu’s the gateway connection to those travelling between Lagos and Ibadan to the North.

” And to Midwest and South East by road and now the gateway connection between Ogun state and the rest of the world by air.”

Present at the event were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Tajudeen Abbas; Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Adebayo Lawal; Sen. Solomon Adeola and the former Governor of Ogun, Chief Segun Osoba.

