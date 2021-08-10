Top Boko Haram commanders beg Nigerians for forgiveness

Boko Haram has unleashed a reign of terror on Nigeria since 2009, killing more than 50,000 people, abducting hundreds and displacing millions from their homes, especially in the northeastern region.

Army spokesperson Onyema Nwachukwu says “following the recent escalation of offensive operations coupled with non kinetic efforts by troops of operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) which yielded massive surrendering of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in the northeast;

"The chief bomb expert of the terrorists group known as Musa Adamu a.k.a Mala Musa Abuja and his second in command Usman Adamu a.k.a Abu Darda along with their families and followers have finally surrendered to the troops of operation HADIN KAI in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State."

Surrendering Boko Haram fighters in Borno (Nigerian army) Pulse Nigeria

Nwachukwu adds that “the acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK Brigadier General Abdulwahab Adelokun Eyitayo was at Headquarters 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama on Saturday, 7 August, 2021 to receive the set of the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists and their families.

“During the visit, the GOC said their decision to drop their arms and come out is highly commendable, adding that they should also try and talk to their brothers and colleagues in the forest to come out and embrace the new life of peace and rehabilitation.

"General Eyitayo who spoke through an interpreter, further disclosed that they will undergo some rehabilitation process at a government facility before reintegration into the larger society."