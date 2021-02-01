A former Minister of Information and Culture, Tony Momoh, has died on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The veteran journalist's cause of death is currently unknown, but he died in Abuja on Monday.

The 81-year-old served as minister between 1986 and 1990 during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

He was also a former chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which later merged with other parties to become the All Progressives Congress (APC) which currently controls the Federal Government.

In his condolence message, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described the Edo native as 'an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness'.

The current Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has also expressed condolence to the deceased's family.