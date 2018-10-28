Pulse.ng logo
Tony Anenih: 8 things you should know about 'Mr. Fix It'

The history of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not be complete without mentioning Chief Tony Anenih.

Although Chief Anenih does not like being called "Mr Fix It," the PDP chieftain has severally been accused of manipulating elections for some politicians.

Anenih died at the age of 85 on Sunday, October 28, 2018, at an Abuja hospital where he was receiving treatment, according to Premium Times.

Here are eight things you should know about Chief Anenih.

1. Chief Tony Anenih served as an orderly to the former governor general of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe shortly after his return from the International Police Academy in Washington DC.

2. Chief Anenih was elected as civilian governor of Old Bendel State (now Edo and Delta states). His governorship was however cut short by the military takeover of December 1983.

Tony Anenih play Tony Anenih (Vanguard)

3. Anenih was deputy national coordinator of former president Olusegun Obasanjo campaign organisation in the 1999 and 2003 elections.

4. He served as minister of works and housing in 1999 and became chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP.

5. Chief Anenih was involved in several controversies part of which was the N300 billion fraud in the transport sector during the Obasanjo administration.

6. According to the former minister, he was thrown into jail for 18 months from March 1984 to August 1985 by Buhari’s regime for being rich.

7. In 2016, the former minister survived an eight hour heart surgery which was carried out in the UK.

8. On Sunday, April 16, 2017 Anenih’s wife, Patricia Anenih died, and on May14 of the same year, he lost his son Eugene Anenih.

According to Premium Times, Anenih's son confirmed his death adding that a statement will be released soon.

