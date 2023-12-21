Tinubu’s wife doles out ₦25m to 250 elderly citizens in Ondo

The beneficiaries from across all the 18 local government areas of Ondo State received ₦100,000 each.

Speaking at the event on Thursday in Akure, Tinubu said that the empowerment would go a long way in cushioning the effect of the present economic situation in the country.

Tinubu, represented by the State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Ade Adetimehin, said the largesse would alleviate the burdens of the elders during this festive period.

“This economic empowerment programme is borne out of a steadfast commitment to the well-being of our elderly citizens and it marks a significant stride in our collective pursuit of a more inclusive and compassionate society.

“This scheme is to support 250 vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above in all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory and veterans from the Defense and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA).

“These selected beneficiaries will receive a sum of ₦100,000 each.

“This is to cushion the effect of the economic situation and to alleviate the burdens of our esteemed elders during this festive period,” she said.

Tinubu said the total sum disbursed across the country was ₦950 million as approved by the governing board of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

“Each state of the federation will receive the sum of ₦25,000,000.

“We are committed to ensuring that each state receives this gesture, without discrimination.

“As we approach the festive season, it becomes very important to emphasise the significance of prioritizing our elderly citizens in our initiatives.

“By reaching out to the elderly this festive period, we not only honour their contributions but also acknowledge the unique encounters they face.

“To our senior citizens, I urge you to embrace life to the fullest, prioritise your health, nurture your minds, and strengthen your bonds with loved ones and with God.

“These are the keys to a rich and fulfilling life in your golden years.

“I equally extend my heartfelt appreciation to all your excellencies, state coordinators of RHI, and partners who have supported with free medical screening and the distribution of other sundry items to the beneficiaries as the case may be, in ensuring the success of this programme.

“This period should be a time of joy and comfort for all, even as we hope for a greater Nigeria, in security, education, health, employment and business opportunities for all.