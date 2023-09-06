These 3 Tinubu's appointees have hit the ground running

Betta Edu, Nyesom Wike, and Festus Keyamo are leading the charge to reshape the nation's future.

Their commitment to rectifying past shortcomings and ensuring investments do not go to waste is worth noting as President Bola Tinubu clocks 100 days in office.

Betta Edu

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu. [Twitter:@Doc_steena] Pulse Nigeria

Dr. Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, is on a mission to transform the N-Power scheme. Established by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016, N-Power aimed to combat youth unemployment and boost social development. However, it faced challenges, including delayed stipend payments to beneficiaries.

Edu wasted no time addressing these issues, declaring her intention to overhaul the scheme. She pledged to revise its modalities, enabling beneficiaries to receive their stipends promptly, expand its reach to include more individuals, and relaunch it with renewed hope.

Nyesom Wike

Pulse Nigeria

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has set his sights on resolving lingering issues in the sector. One such issue is the ₦85 billion contract for infrastructure development in the Wasa Affordable Housing project in Wasa District, Abuja. Originally awarded at ₦26 billion in 2014, the contract's cost ballooned to ₦85 billion in 2018. Yet, only 21.4% of the work has been completed.

Wike criticised the government's approach, emphasizing that spending ₦85 billion on infrastructure and land should yield substantial benefits. He also issued a stern warning to property owners owing ₦34 billion in ground rents to the FCT Administration, signaling a crackdown on defaults.

Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, SAN Pulse Nigeria

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, announced the government's commitment to completing the second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) within the next year. This project, a source of contention since the days of President Olusegun Obasanjo, has received consistent annual budgetary allocations for six years.

Originally estimated at ₦67 billion and later revised to ₦92 billion, the second runway project aims to alleviate the increasing traffic congestion in Abuja and address flight delays caused by VIP movements. Keyamo described it as a "low-hanging fruit" that would serve as a vital alternative to the existing runway.