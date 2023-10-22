ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu’s daughter, others bag honorary PhD, Peace Achievers Awards

News Agency Of Nigeria

The American Management University conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership and Management on Tinubu-Ojo and other Nigerians at the event.

President's daughter Tinubu-Ojo receives Peace Achievers Award [NAN]
President’s daughter Tinubu-Ojo receives Peace Achievers Award [NAN]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award ceremony of the 12th edition of the prestigious annual event took place on Saturday night at the Abuja Continental Hotel in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu-Ojo received an award of Excellence in Peace and Community Development and was also named the Best Business Person of the Year.

Other recipients of the Excellence in Peace and Community Development award included Eze Boniface Ariekpere Ajuzie of Isiala Ngwa, Abia State, Dr Gideon Osi, and Rt Hon. Ahmed Mohammed and Dr Ubon Udoh.

Other Nigerians who made this year’s Peace Achievers ‘roll-call’ are Dr Jim Chimezie, Hon. Dubem Oguegbu, Fatima Suleman, Asiwe Emeke, Dr Amina Mohammed, PR expert Alex Nwankwo and popular comic comedian Obinna Simon, among others.

Awardees of the Excellence in Peace and Community include Abdurazaq Zubair, Ummusalma Rabiu, Maj-Gen Solomon Bitrus and Stephanie Onusiriuka, who was named the Sports Personality of the Year.

Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, Project Director and chairman of the Planning Committee, who congratulated the recipients, said the award recognises individuals who have contributed immensely to nation-building, through peace-driven initiatives, education and youth empowerment.

According to him, the 12th edition of the annual awards, with the theme “Sustainable Peace and Economic Growth in Africa”, is geared towards bringing to the fore the importance of peace in driving economic prosperity.

He, therefore, urged the awardees to see the honour as a ‘higher calling’ towards deeper commitment to peacebuilding in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

“I want to congratulate all the 2023 recipients of the 12th Peace Achievers International Awards and the Honorary Doctorate Degrees.

“The Peace Achievers International Awards is a private initiative of the Peace Ambassador Agency to recognize individuals and organisations in Africa who have demonstrated a strong commitment to serving their communities.

“We are building a movement involving all sectors of the society that promote peace and unity in Africa.

“There is no better time than this to honour outstanding personalities like you, so together we can build a global partnership for peace,” he said

Amafibe explained that although there were a lot of patriotic men and women who had contributed meaningfully to the peace-building project in Nigeria, it was imperative to honour the ‘outstanding’ ones.

NAN reports that the American Management University conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership and Management on Tinubu-Ojo and other Nigerians at the event.

Dr Samuel Ojong, African Representative of the University, who conducted the conferment rites, urged the recipients of the honour to be good ambassadors of the university.

In her remark, Tinubu-Ojo expressed delight at the recognition and commended the organisers of the Peace Achievers International Awards and the American Management University for the initiative and honour.

Tinubu's daughter, others bag honorary PhD, Peace Achievers Awards

