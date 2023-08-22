ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu will soon change Nigeria's fortunes - VP Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shettima says President Bola Tinubu is a very compassionate leader.

President Bola Tinubu (right) and Vice President Kashim Shettima (left) took office on May 29, 2023 [Twitter/@officialABAT]
President Bola Tinubu (right) and Vice President Kashim Shettima (left) took office on May 29, 2023 [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Recommended articles

Olusola Abiola, Director Information Office of the Vice President, in a statement on Tuesday, said Shettima stated this in an interview with newsmen during his tour of exhibition stands at the ongoing BRICS Trade Fair in South Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BRICS, an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is a group of five major emerging and developing economies.

Shettima noted that empowerment of the MSMEs was key to empowering the youth and women towards contributing to the nation's economic development.

ADVERTISEMENT

"President Bola Tinubu is a very compassionate leader and in the coming months, there will be changes in the fortunes of Nigeria."

Shettima commended the organiser's of the trade fair which had about 180 exhibitors from various sectors of the economy.

The vice president stressed that the exhibitions would in the long run serve the purpose of galvanising investment and trade in the continent.

Shettima, who took time to inspect Nigeria’s exhibitions appreciated the investments of Nigerians in South Africa.

"I am quite impressed by the investment Nigerians are making in South Africa. This is the harbinger of greater things to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I can say that Nigerians are active in digital economy, they are active in fashion, they are equally active in mining,

"I am quite glad that quite a number of our country men are doing well and are willing to partner with the home nation for the greater glory of the African continent."

He praised the Rose Bank, a Nigerian investment outfit in South Africa for the funding of a cassava project worth ₦‎40 billion.

"It is game a changer with the cassava value chain with its huge economic benefits. We hope that it will be reflected in other parts of the country."

The Trade Fair is being organised by the BRIC South Africa and The SA BRICS Business Council (SABBC) in collaboration with the Department of Trade Industry and Competition, on the sidelines of the on-going 15th BRICS Summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition is expected to serve as a platform for showcasing products and services from the BRICS countries as well as business-to-business interaction aimed at increasing intra-BRICS trade and investments.

Shettima was accompanied to the Trade Fair by Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Muhammad Manta, the Consul-General, Ambassador Andrew Idi, and other senior government officials.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike promises to restore streetlights, improve public transportation in FCT

Wike promises to restore streetlights, improve public transportation in FCT

Tinubu will soon change Nigeria's fortunes - VP Shettima

Tinubu will soon change Nigeria's fortunes - VP Shettima

Nasarawa working on keeping minors and adult inmates in separate prisons

Nasarawa working on keeping minors and adult inmates in separate prisons

Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu wins tribunal case filed by LP candidate

Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu wins tribunal case filed by LP candidate

Aregbesola inaugurates APC Omoluabi caucus in Osun

Aregbesola inaugurates APC Omoluabi caucus in Osun

First Lady Remi Tinubu vows her husband will leave lasting legacy

First Lady Remi Tinubu vows her husband will leave lasting legacy

Interior Minister, man with proven track record of excellence - Ondo Assembly

Interior Minister, man with proven track record of excellence - Ondo Assembly

Oborevwori swears in 26 commissioners, warns against ethnic politics

Oborevwori swears in 26 commissioners, warns against ethnic politics

Diezani Alison-Madueke charged with bribery offences in UK

Diezani Alison-Madueke charged with bribery offences in UK

Pulse Sports

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers