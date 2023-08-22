Tinubu will soon change Nigeria's fortunes - VP Shettima

Olusola Abiola, Director Information Office of the Vice President, in a statement on Tuesday, said Shettima stated this in an interview with newsmen during his tour of exhibition stands at the ongoing BRICS Trade Fair in South Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BRICS, an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is a group of five major emerging and developing economies.

Shettima noted that empowerment of the MSMEs was key to empowering the youth and women towards contributing to the nation's economic development.

"President Bola Tinubu is a very compassionate leader and in the coming months, there will be changes in the fortunes of Nigeria."

Shettima commended the organiser's of the trade fair which had about 180 exhibitors from various sectors of the economy.

The vice president stressed that the exhibitions would in the long run serve the purpose of galvanising investment and trade in the continent.

Shettima, who took time to inspect Nigeria’s exhibitions appreciated the investments of Nigerians in South Africa.

"I am quite impressed by the investment Nigerians are making in South Africa. This is the harbinger of greater things to come.

"I can say that Nigerians are active in digital economy, they are active in fashion, they are equally active in mining,

"I am quite glad that quite a number of our country men are doing well and are willing to partner with the home nation for the greater glory of the African continent."

He praised the Rose Bank, a Nigerian investment outfit in South Africa for the funding of a cassava project worth ₦‎40 billion.

"It is game a changer with the cassava value chain with its huge economic benefits. We hope that it will be reflected in other parts of the country."

The Trade Fair is being organised by the BRIC South Africa and The SA BRICS Business Council (SABBC) in collaboration with the Department of Trade Industry and Competition, on the sidelines of the on-going 15th BRICS Summit.

The exhibition is expected to serve as a platform for showcasing products and services from the BRICS countries as well as business-to-business interaction aimed at increasing intra-BRICS trade and investments.