Tinubu will perform beyond expectations, Kwara monarch assures Nigerians

While cautioning that it's unhealthy to abuse the President, the royal father urged Nigerians to believe in the Tinubu administration and pray for him to succeed.

He said these while speaking at the Annual Odun Olodumare celebrations organised by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, in Iwo, Osun State, on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

He also blamed previous administrations for failing to phase out fuel subsidy, saying the current hardship Nigerians are passing through would have been avoided if the decision had been taken before Tinubu's emergence.

“If our past leaders had been removing the fuel subsidy gradually, it would not have the harsh effect the way it does now.

“Have the belief that Tinubu will improve the economy of the nation and perform more than our expectations. We need to pray for him, it is not healthy to throw abuses on him,” the monarch said.

For his part, Oluwo, while speaking on the annual celebrations, said the occasion was designed to celebrate God specially.

One of the highlights of the event was the awarding of different sums of money as grants to 50 residents.

“We call on God every day, but today is a special day to celebrate God because he is the owner of the throne. God is the real king.

