Tinubu will not address Nigerians in nationwide broadcast on his first anniversary

News Agency Of Nigeria

Onanuga said that the President would address a joint session of the National Assembly instead.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

This is contained in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the assembly has lined up a programme to commemorate 25 years of the nation’s democratic journey at both the executive and legislative levels.

The Presidential aide said Tinubu’s speech would dwell on the achievements of his administration and Nigeria’s democracy since 1999.

He added that former Senate President David Mark, former speaker of the House of Representatives and now President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, would address the parliament.

Also lined up to speak, he said, would be the former military ruler, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, who handed over power to civilian administration in 1999.

Onanuga said at the end of the speeches, Tinubu would inaugurate the National Assembly Library and Resource Centre, now to be known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building.

