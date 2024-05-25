ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu wants Nigerian universities to lead in the fight against corruption

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lawal promised that the state government, within its limited resources, would continue to render a helping hand to the university.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Premium Times Nigeria]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Tinubu made the call at the second combined 3rd and 4th convocation ceremony of the Federal University Gusau (FUGUS), which was held in Gusau on Saturday.

The president was represented by the Vice-Chancellor of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Prof. Lawal Bilbis.

He said that universities as centres of learning and shaping the critical thinking of people, especially the youths need to take the lead in fighting corruption and other social vices among the teaming generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu said,” This administration had increased budgetary allocation to education, defence, humanitarian and health sectors because of the importance it attaches to them.”

He assured the government’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators of students’ abduction and all other criminals to book.

”We will not relent in efforts to find a lasting solution to insecurity in the country,” Tinubu vowed.

The president promised more infrastructure in the public universities to foster a conducive learning environment.

He equally commiserated with the abducted students of the universities, their families and university communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Muazu Garba, said it had recorded numerous successes during the period under review.

They include Full accreditation of 28 programmes in four Faculties, execution of nine projects, establishment of a Post-Graduate School and awarding of scholarships to 190 staff.

He lamented: ”Despite the achievements, the university was confronted with major challenges of funding and insecurity.

”We are appealing to the security agencies to put more efforts toward addressing banditry and kidnappings.”

The vice-chancellor also called on politicians, philanthropists and NGOs to assist the university with more funds to enable it to fulfil its mandate of teaching, research and community service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara said he was determined to educate the entire children of the state.

He said, ”Considering that education is the enabler which provides space and opportunity for easy social mobility in the world.

“We all agree that the bulk of insecurity and other challenges we face are connected with the low level of education among our people.

“To reverse the rot, our government has declared a state of emergency on education and we will continue to deploy substantial resources to the sector so that every child in the state is educated.

“My administration has awarded contracts for the renovation of many basic and post-basic schools across the state.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawal promised that the state government, within its limited resources, would continue to render a helping hand to the university.

He said, “Our objective is to grow education in the state to create access and space for our younger generation."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Otti has come to repair Abia after 24 years in wilderness - Obi of Onitsha

Otti has come to repair Abia after 24 years in wilderness - Obi of Onitsha

Tinubu wants Nigerian universities to lead in the fight against corruption

Tinubu wants Nigerian universities to lead in the fight against corruption

Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

2 scavengers allegedly kill man who exposed their theft activities in Lagos

2 scavengers allegedly kill man who exposed their theft activities in Lagos

FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

Ajayi Crowther University students beat mate to death for allegedly stealing phone

Ajayi Crowther University students beat mate to death for allegedly stealing phone

Lagos lawmaker loses wife after brief illness

Lagos lawmaker loses wife after brief illness

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians [Vanguard]

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

President Bola Tinubu.

How Tinubu can grow Nigeria’s economy to a trillion-dollar – PAAC