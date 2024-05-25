Tinubu wants Nigerian universities to lead in the fight against corruption

Tinubu made the call at the second combined 3rd and 4th convocation ceremony of the Federal University Gusau (FUGUS), which was held in Gusau on Saturday.

The president was represented by the Vice-Chancellor of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Prof. Lawal Bilbis.

He said that universities as centres of learning and shaping the critical thinking of people, especially the youths need to take the lead in fighting corruption and other social vices among the teaming generation.

Tinubu said,” This administration had increased budgetary allocation to education, defence, humanitarian and health sectors because of the importance it attaches to them.”

He assured the government’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators of students’ abduction and all other criminals to book.

”We will not relent in efforts to find a lasting solution to insecurity in the country,” Tinubu vowed.

The president promised more infrastructure in the public universities to foster a conducive learning environment.

He equally commiserated with the abducted students of the universities, their families and university communities.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Muazu Garba, said it had recorded numerous successes during the period under review.

They include Full accreditation of 28 programmes in four Faculties, execution of nine projects, establishment of a Post-Graduate School and awarding of scholarships to 190 staff.

He lamented: ”Despite the achievements, the university was confronted with major challenges of funding and insecurity.

”We are appealing to the security agencies to put more efforts toward addressing banditry and kidnappings.”

The vice-chancellor also called on politicians, philanthropists and NGOs to assist the university with more funds to enable it to fulfil its mandate of teaching, research and community service.

Also speaking, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara said he was determined to educate the entire children of the state.

He said, ”Considering that education is the enabler which provides space and opportunity for easy social mobility in the world.

“We all agree that the bulk of insecurity and other challenges we face are connected with the low level of education among our people.

“To reverse the rot, our government has declared a state of emergency on education and we will continue to deploy substantial resources to the sector so that every child in the state is educated.

“My administration has awarded contracts for the renovation of many basic and post-basic schools across the state.”

Lawal promised that the state government, within its limited resources, would continue to render a helping hand to the university.