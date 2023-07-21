ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

Ima Elijah

President addresses graduating officers at the Command and Staff College in Jaji, pledges stronger measures against emerging security threats.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

In a resolute speech delivered at the graduation ceremony of the Senior Course 45 of the Command and Staff College in Jaji, Kaduna, the President assured the public that his administration would harness the full force of state power to achieve this vital objective.

President Tinubu spoke passionately about the readiness of the Armed Forces under his leadership, assuring citizens that they are equipped with the necessary tools to effectively carry out their responsibilities in safeguarding the nation's interests both domestically and globally.

Acknowledging the sensitivity of the current security environment, he emphasised the need for innovative strategies and advanced equipment to tackle evolving security threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the importance of regional cooperation in combating security challenges, the President called on members of the West African subregion to unite their efforts in bringing peace to the Lake Chad region. With contemporary and emerging security threats facing the area, Tinubu stressed the significance of collaborative actions to create a secure and stable environment.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NITT to aid fuel-hike burden by converting petrol-powered vehicles to autogas

NITT to aid fuel-hike burden by converting petrol-powered vehicles to autogas

'Prioritise competence in appointment of environment minister' — CSOs urges Tinubu

'Prioritise competence in appointment of environment minister' — CSOs urges Tinubu

'A pragmatic, forthright leader' - Ondo council boss celebrates Akeredolu at 67

'A pragmatic, forthright leader' - Ondo council boss celebrates Akeredolu at 67

Gov. Otu’s wife supports forest preservation, restoration in Cross River

Gov. Otu’s wife supports forest preservation, restoration in Cross River

'Nigeria ready to ensure vaccine equity' – NCDC

'Nigeria ready to ensure vaccine equity' – NCDC

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

Yobe begins vaccination against anthrax in livestock

Yobe begins vaccination against anthrax in livestock

'Address undue delay in getting international passport' – Ondo Speaker tells Immigration

'Address undue delay in getting international passport' – Ondo Speaker tells Immigration

Gov. Sani lauds troops for decimating bandits in the State

Gov. Sani lauds troops for decimating bandits in the State

Pulse Sports

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Nigerian migrants to the UK will be heavily impacted by the new policy [AFP]

For workers to get pay raise, UK will hike visa fees for Nigerians, others