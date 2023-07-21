Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

In a resolute speech delivered at the graduation ceremony of the Senior Course 45 of the Command and Staff College in Jaji, Kaduna, the President assured the public that his administration would harness the full force of state power to achieve this vital objective.

President Tinubu spoke passionately about the readiness of the Armed Forces under his leadership, assuring citizens that they are equipped with the necessary tools to effectively carry out their responsibilities in safeguarding the nation's interests both domestically and globally.

Acknowledging the sensitivity of the current security environment, he emphasised the need for innovative strategies and advanced equipment to tackle evolving security threats.

ADVERTISEMENT