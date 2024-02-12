Tinubu vows to boost food security, transform agricultural sector in Nigeria

He disclosed this when he received a delegation from the Global Tijaniyya Movement, led by Khalifa Muhammad Mahe Niass, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Sunday. The President also said his administration would support plans and efforts to give ease and succour to Hajj pilgrims.

He emphasised the importance of spiritual endeavours in nation-building, underscoring his administration’s commitment to supporting religious activities. He highlighted the need for collaboration between political and spiritual leaders to advance the nation’s interests and promote unity among the people.

On agriculture, the President outlined plans to bolster agricultural productivity through various initiatives, including the expansion of farmlands, provision of low-interest loans to farmers and investments in irrigation infrastructure.

“We are dedicated to equipping hospitals with modern equipment, providing healthcare professionals with training, and ensuring social welfare for every citizen, including comprehensive health insurance coverage.

“Nigeria will become a net exporter of food. We are bringing thousands of tractors. Food production will be greatly expanded through aggressive mechanisation. We must be productive as a people. That is the Sunnah and the principles I grew up understanding,” he said.

Tinubu commended the Global Tijaniyya Movement for their support and prayers, emphasising the importance of collective efforts in building a better Nigeria. Niass, the Khalifa of Tijaniyya, speaking on behalf of the delegation, commended the President for his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s peace, progress, and stability.