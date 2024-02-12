ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu vows to boost food security, transform agricultural sector in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

He stated that the political and spiritual leaders need to collaborate to advance the nation’s interests and promote unity among the people.

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]
President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Recommended articles

He disclosed this when he received a delegation from the Global Tijaniyya Movement, led by Khalifa Muhammad Mahe Niass, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Sunday. The President also said his administration would support plans and efforts to give ease and succour to Hajj pilgrims.

He emphasised the importance of spiritual endeavours in nation-building, underscoring his administration’s commitment to supporting religious activities. He highlighted the need for collaboration between political and spiritual leaders to advance the nation’s interests and promote unity among the people.

On agriculture, the President outlined plans to bolster agricultural productivity through various initiatives, including the expansion of farmlands, provision of low-interest loans to farmers and investments in irrigation infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are dedicated to equipping hospitals with modern equipment, providing healthcare professionals with training, and ensuring social welfare for every citizen, including comprehensive health insurance coverage.

“Nigeria will become a net exporter of food. We are bringing thousands of tractors. Food production will be greatly expanded through aggressive mechanisation. We must be productive as a people. That is the Sunnah and the principles I grew up understanding,” he said.

Tinubu commended the Global Tijaniyya Movement for their support and prayers, emphasising the importance of collective efforts in building a better Nigeria. Niass, the Khalifa of Tijaniyya, speaking on behalf of the delegation, commended the President for his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s peace, progress, and stability.

He expressed confidence in the President’s leadership and conveyed the fervent support and prayers of members of the Global Tijaniyya Movement to the Nigerian leader. During their visit, the delegation offered prayers for the nation’s progress, unity, and prosperity, and for Almighty Allah to grant Tinubu wisdom, strength, and success.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCCPC supports NERC's ₦10.5 billion fine on DisCos for arbitrary electricity billing

FCCPC supports NERC's ₦10.5 billion fine on DisCos for arbitrary electricity billing

Kaduna Government to provide grants for MSMEs across 23 local government areas

Kaduna Government to provide grants for MSMEs across 23 local government areas

Enugu bottle, sachet water producers to shut down due to high production costs

Enugu bottle, sachet water producers to shut down due to high production costs

Severe weather a major factor in Access Bank Group CEO's helicopter tragedy

Severe weather a major factor in Access Bank Group CEO's helicopter tragedy

Group urges President Tinubu to tackle rising cost of living

Group urges President Tinubu to tackle rising cost of living

Primate Ayodele predicts dollar to change at ₦1,700, bag of rice sell at ₦90k

Primate Ayodele predicts dollar to change at ₦1,700, bag of rice sell at ₦90k

We'll miss an iconic, accomplished illustrious son - Fubara mourns Herbert Wigwe

We'll miss an iconic, accomplished illustrious son - Fubara mourns Herbert Wigwe

Tinubu vows to boost food security, transform agricultural sector in Nigeria

Tinubu vows to boost food security, transform agricultural sector in Nigeria

House of Representatives congratulates Super Eagles for AFCON silver medal

House of Representatives congratulates Super Eagles for AFCON silver medal

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ekiti Police parade alleged mastermind of Ikole traditional rulers' killing (The Sun)

Ekiti Police parade alleged mastermind involved in killing Ikole traditional rulers

President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

FG replies Atiku – Nigerians still enjoy lowest cost of living in Africa

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023 amid Nigeria's economic hardships

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

BREAKING: CBN discovers $2.4bn forex irregularities causing naira instability